West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Reported Maximum Child Missing Incidents In 2023: NCRB

New Delhi: The recently released data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that West Bengal registered the maximum number of missing children below 18 years in 2023, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, contributing to a 9.5% rise nationally. A total of 91,296 children, including 22,460 males, 68,835 females and 1 transgender, were reported missing in 2023 from across the country, against 83,350 in 2022.

The data reflects that as many as 14,667 children went missing in West Bengal in 2023, followed by 12,091 in Madhya Pradesh and 7,826 in Tamil Nadu.

However, the nationwide recovery rate of such missing children stands at 65.9% with Kerala topping the list at 95.9%, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 85.7%, Tamil Nadu at 80.3% and Madhya Pradesh at 69.8%. According to NCRB, against a total number of 2,352 missing children in Kerala in 2023, as many as 2,369 have been recovered, which reflects that several of the unreported missing children have also been traced.

In Andhra Pradesh, as many as 4,331 missing children have been recovered against a total number of 4,433, while 8,233 children have been recovered in Tamil Nadu against a total of 7,826 missing children in 2023. The recovery data also includes children who went missing in the previous year.

Similarly, 2,183 cases of human trafficking were registered in 2023 as compared to 2,250 cases in 2022, registering a decline of 3%. A total of 6,288 victims have been reported to be trafficked in 2012, including 2,687 children and 3,601 adults.