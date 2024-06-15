West Bengal: Kuwait Fire Victim Dwarikesh's Mortal Remains Reached Medinipur; MP Pays Homage

Medinipur (West Bengal) : Dwarikesh Patnaik, 52 years of age, thought of spending a happy time with his family in West Bengal, but fate had decided otherwise. Patnaik was among the 49 Indians who died in the terrible fire accident in Kuwait.

The family broke down in tears when the body of the victim returned to West Midnapore. Member of Parliament June Malia paid last respects to the deceased.

"About 21 percent of Indians work as labourers in Kuwait and in other countries. Companies there do not keep them well. They take workers from here for less money to make them work in their own countries. A fire broke out following a cylinder blast below the building where the workers were kept. It is believed that the roof doors were closed. If proper case is taken, such worker deaths could have been prevented," June Malia said.

Sayantan Patnaik, brother-in-law of the deceased, collected the body at the airport. He said, "My niece has lost her father. I have lost my brother-in-law. But I promise to stand by all the responsibilities of this house, so that they will not face problems in the future."

The deceased Dwarikesh Patnaik hails from Dantan's Turka. He has recently built a house in Saratpally area of Medinipur city. He lived there with his wife and daughter. He worked outside the country for 27 years. He was working as an engineering supervisor in a private company in Kuwait for 20 long years.

A total of 49 people died in the devastating fire in Kuwait last Wednesday. Out of which 45 are Indians. A high-rise apartment building in the Mangaf area south of Kuwait's capital city caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The premises housed workers, most of whom were Indians.