West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation Knocks On Delhi's Doors For Justice

New Delhi: Junior doctors from West Bengal, frustrated by the lack of justice for the victim of a rape and brutal murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, arrived in New Delhi on Monday to demand strict punishment for the culprits. Supported by the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) from across the country, the protesting doctors have warned of resuming their nationwide strike if justice is not served.

“We want the authorities concerned, the CBI, the Supreme Court should expedite the investigation process and punish the culprits without any delay. We want the removal of the director of medical education, director of health services and health secretary as their signatures are present in the order for the renovation of the premises of the crime scene when it should have been completely cordoned off. Dr. Anurag Mondal from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation (WBJDF) called for decisive action against incompetent and complacent police authorities, the implementation of proper security measures, and the provision of functional basic amenities in all hospitals and government healthcare centres. He also emphasized the need to end the culture of threats that pervades various aspects of government healthcare facilities.

The doctors fraternity from the state said that their talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee remained inconclusive as the authorities denied permission for live streaming of their meeting with the Chief Minister.

“We want live streaming of our meeting with the Chief Minister. If live streaming is not possible, there should be videography of the meeting or there should be a joint declaration over the outcome of the meeting,” said Dr Mondal.

The doctors' fraternity from the state claimed that the brutality of the incident has questioned the very basis of the existence of humanity at large. “Since the very day of the incident, we, the protesting doctors of West Bengal have witnessed an extreme administrative failure on the part of the hospital authorities and the Kolkata police at large. The greater shame lay in the fact that an active process was initiated from the very beginning to temper all evidence and protect the real culprits,” the representatives from the WBJDF said.

Question Raised By Junior Doctors

The doctors' representatives said that on the day of the incident, there have been many questions raised against the police and hospital authorities. Why was the incident declared as a case of suicide to parents initially? Why was the crime scene not adequately cordoned off? Why was the entire CCTV footage not handed over to the CBI by the special investigation team? Why was no proper documentation done in the form of challan after the Magistrate's inquest? Why was there a hurry to cremate the body? Why was the FIR registered after 14 hours? Why was the bereaved family allegedly offered money by DC North?

“We want action against incompetent and complacent police authorities. Removal of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goel for his administrative failure and evidence tampering, disciplinary action against DC North for his incompetence and offering money to the victim's parents and DC Central for trying to hide the identity of a suspected person present inside the crime scene. Officer in-charge of Tala police station has been recently arrested by the CBI in connection with Abhaya rape and murder case, eroding our trust in the entire law enforcement agency of our state,” another representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Federation said.

Demands of Junior Doctors

The Junior Doctors’ Federation demands proper safety and protection of junior doctors and all healthcare workers, separate male and female restrooms for on-duty doctors, adequate security personnel and CCTV and female security for women doctors' duty rooms. The Junior Doctors Federation said that panic buttons should be installed in each on-call room. Similar arrangements should be made for on-duty nurses.

The junior doctors also demanded the implementation of a centrally monitored real-time bed vacancy and occupancy information system in all government hospitals to stop patient harassment and incidents of public outrage against doctors and healthcare workers. The junior doctors also demanded that professional counsellors must be appointed for interactions between doctors and patients of their families and public dealings. They said that to address sexual harassment and abuse of female workers in hospitals and healthcare settings, a preventive environment against sexual harassment needs to be created among doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers.

They said that an ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) must be formed and properly managed in every hospital and health centre according to POSH 2013. The demand for justice from the Junior Doctors Federation from West Bengal got support from RDAs across the country.

“We are trained to serve but not to strike. However, the developments in connection with the RG Kar horror forced us to come to the street. If we don’t get justice, we will resume our strike,” said Dr Indra Sekhar, President, AIIMS-Delhi RDA.

Echoing the same view, Dr Gautam Kumar from RML’s RDA said, “As the doctors in West Bengal failed to get justice in the state, they had come to Delhi for justice. Let us wait for tomorrow’s SC hearing. If necessary, we will resume our agitation,” said Dr Kumar.

Resident Doctors Association from other RDAs, including Dr Anirban from Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital in Delhi, and Dr Bharani from Safdarjung Hospital among others extended their support to the junior doctors of West Bengal.

“We all stand with doctors of West Bengal. We will keep continuing them, until and unless we get justice,” said both Dr Anirban and Dr Bharani.