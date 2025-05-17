West Bengal Jobless Teachers' Protest Enters Third Day Amid Tight Police Vigil

Kolkata: Around 1,000 jobless teachers continued their sit-in outside the Bikash Bhavan, the state education department headquarters, in Kolkata's Salt Lake for the third day on Saturday, amid a strong police vigil. They demand that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee come to the demonstration site and hold an in-person discussion to end the impasse created by the Supreme Court order, invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff in state-aided schools and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

"Let them arrest us. If necessary, we will go to jail. At least I will have food in there in time. This government and its irresponsible officials have kicked us in the stomach. We are not leaving the street until we are mandated by the government to return to workplaces with honour, and that too, without reappearing for another round of examination and selection process," Mehboob Mondal, a member of the Deserving Teachers' Rights Forum, said.

Forum members said several students of those teachers who have been injured in the police action of Thursday night will be reaching Bikash Bhavan, and will attend classes on the pavements. A rally has also been convened in the evening from Bikash Bhavan to Karunamoyee crossing of Salt Lake, where the School Selection Commission's office is also located. The protesters also have plans to offer chocolates and flowers to the police personnel as a mark of protest against the atrocities unleashed on them on Thursday night that left many bloodied and injured.

Amit Mondal, representative of the Group C and D non-teaching staff, said, "Everyone saw what happened on Thursday evening. One should understand that the attack on us did not start in the evening. It had started in the afternoon when a Trinamool Congress leader and his associates came to attack us, followed by the police at night. But we have not backed out. If we go back, we will go to our schools with our jobs reinstated. The police said they used mild force after we attacked and assaulted them. It is a blatant lie. We want to stress that no pregnant women were being held up inside Bikash Bhavan on Thursday, which the police falsely claimed as the reason to use force."

A man dressed as Rabindranath Tagore walks with the protesting teachers in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)

Leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, reached the protest venue on Friday evening to extend support, accompanied by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh and party activist Kaustav Bagchi. Adhikari said, "The BJP will not allow the Assembly session scheduled next month to continue if the discussion on the teachers' issue is not allowed. I am here to register my protest against how the agitating teachers were roughed up by the goons of the ruling party in the afternoon and then by the ruling party's 'registered goons', the police, in the evening. Our state president, Sukanta Majumdar, will also be at the protest site in a day or two. I will stay with the protesters for the entire night someday. We will not allow the Assembly to function when the session is held in June if the ruling party attempts to scuttle our move to raise the teachers' issue in the House. The teachers lost their jobs for no fault of them. They paid the price for the corruption of this state government," Adhikari said.

"We are here to express solidarity with the agitation and the qualified teachers. The BJP has decided to stand by this movement as conscious and responsible citizens, without any political flag or speeches. We are here to unite with you," he added.

Earlier on Friday, lawyer Rajneel Mukherjee, educationist Miratun Nahar, senior member of the Junior Doctors' Forum Aniket Mahato, CPIM leader Satarup Ghosh and several others attended a protest rally by the teachers.

"Words cannot express how brutally the police beat up the teachers on Thursday night, while the police brass is talking about using light force. Blood has been shed due to the baton blows, and the government should know that blood has accumulated and turned into pus," Mahato said.

Ghosh strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress for 'unleashing' goons and ruffians on a peaceful protest by teachers. However, he appealed to Mamata Banerjee, saying, "When you go for a review petition in the Supreme Court, take a new paper with the names of eligible and ineligible candidates, which you have not been submitting for four years. Only then will the eligible survive. The Opposition will be with you on this issue."