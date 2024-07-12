ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Rendered the Actions of the State Legislature Otiose …’, WB to SC on Governor’s No Action on Eight Bills since 2022

New Delhi : The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court against the state’s governor for not acting on eight bills, since 2022, claiming it is against the constitutional mandate and rendered the actions of the state legislature otiose. The state government stressed that the conduct of the governor, not only threatens to defeat and subvert the very fundamentals and basic foundation of the Constitution, but further proceeds to infringe upon the rights of the people of the state.

Advocate Astha Sharma mentioned the state’s petition today before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Sharma urged the court to grant urgent hearing in the matter. The bench agreed to consider the request.

The state government, in its plea, contended that eight bills passed since 2022, have been kept in a limbo without any action. The state emphasized that it has rendered the actions of the state legislature otiose.

The state contended that several crucial bills have been lying dormant with the governor of the State since 2022 when Jagdeep Dhankhar was in office and no step has been taken by his successor and the incumbent Dr C V Ananda Bose. In its defence, the state also cited the apex court’s decision in similar circumstances for the states of Telangana and Punjab.

The Mamata Banerjee government urged the apex court to declare the inaction, omission and delay as unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides malafide exercise of power, and sought a direction to the governor, through his secretary, to dispose of those bills within a specified time frame.