West Bengal Congress Leader Kaustav Bagchi Joins BJP

Kaustav Bagchi, a former leader of the Congress who had quit the party the day before, joined the BJP and pledged to oppose the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state.

Kolkata: Former Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi, who resigned from the party a day before, joined the BJP on Thursday and vowed to fight against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in the state. "Today, we are happy to welcome Kaustav Bagchi in the BJP," party leader Suvendu Adhikari said at a programme here. West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was also present on the occasion.

Bagchi had resigned from the Congress on Wednesday, claiming "lack of respect" within the organisation. Bagchi, who had his head tonsured after being released on bail following his arrest over comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last year, sent his resignation letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, with copies to party state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and general secretary and state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

