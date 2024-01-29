West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns Centre About CAA Implementation

Cooch Behar (West Bengal): With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, politics over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has come to the fore. Following Union Minister Shantanu Thakur's veiled threat of implementing CAA in a week's time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee trashed it saying it's all for politics.

Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, on Monday said from the dais during her speech in Cooch Behar, that the BJP's campaign on CAA is actually politics for vote.

"Who launched the movement in (West) Bengal that there will be no NRC. I tell all 'Rajbanshis' that you are all citizens. Those who say these things are actually doing vote politics," Mamata said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister listed the projects that are available for the 'Rajbanshis'. "The ration, scholarships, Kishan Bandhu Shikshsree... is it possible to get all these benefits without being a citizen?" Mamata asked in a sarcastic tone.

However, the Chief Minister levelled a serious charge against the Border Security Force (BSF). She alleged that the BSF is trying to issue separate identity cards at the border.

"BSF is issuing identity card separately, (to those) entering inside the border area. I will tell you that none of you will take this card. Tell them, 'we have ration card, we have Aadhaar, I will not take your two number card," added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee warned them that if they take the card, then they will fall within the ambit of NRC. The Chief Minister also said if people get into danger, like a tiger cub, she will be by their side.

Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said that people are being misled about the NRC and the CAA. "Those who receive all citizen services do not need separate citizenship. They are all citizens," she added.

She has also said in the past that the BJP is actually trying to divide in the name of giving citizenship and that is why she will not allow the implementation of the CAA in West Bengal.

Late on Sunday evening, BJP leader and Minister of State for Ports Shantanu Thakur said at a meeting in South 24 Parganas,"The Ram Mandir has already been inaugurated. And in the next seven days, CAA will come into effect in India."