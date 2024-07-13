West Bengal Bypolls: Mamata Says People Blocked BJP and Its Agencies; Trinamool Wins All Four Seats

Kolkata (West Bengal) : Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who returned to Kolkata from Mumbai on Saturday. thanked the people for the victory of Trinamool in the assembly byelections to four seats. Trinamool candidates have won in all four seats.

The victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be dedicated to the martyrs on July 21, announced the Trinamool supremo. On July 10, voting was held in Maniktala, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Raiganj assembly constituencies, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Attacking the saffron camp over this victory, Mamata Banerjee said, "Despite many conspiracies, people have voted for us. They have blocked the BJP and its agencies. BJP is devastated. It is in power in two states, it has won there. It is clear that people of the whole country do not like BJP."

Referring to Trinamool's victory in West Bengal, Mamata said, "Maniktala was ours. Last two years we were not allowed to hold this election due to litigation. Suptir's victory is also very good." Trinamool's Krishna Kalyani has won from Raiganj. He was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections held in May-June.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Mamatabala Thakur's daughter Madhuparna Thakur has won from Bagda Assembly. In this context, the Trinamool supremo said, "We fielded our youngest candidate Madhuparna, daughter of Mamatabala Thakur. Madhuparna put up a very good fight. The people there supported her and she won."

The Trinamool leader said that three of the four seats belonged to the BJP. "Three of the four seats belonged to the BJP — both in the Lok Sabha and in the Vidhan Sabha. Trinamool Congress won that. Besides, we won our seats," he said.

TMC supremacy re-established: Trinamool's supremacy was once again re-established after winning all four seats in the by-elections. At Bagda in North 24 Parganas, TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur defeated BJP’s Binay Kumar Biswas by 33,455 votes. In Ranaghat Dakshin in Nadia, TMC’s Mukut Mani Adhikari got the better of BJP’s Manoj Kumar Biswas by 39,048 votes. These two wins are significant as both Ranaghat and Bagda are considered BJP's strongholds with the presence of a sizeable Matua population.

In Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur, Trinamool Congress candidate Krishna Kalyani won over BJP’s Manas Kumar Ghosh by a margin of 50,077 votes. TMC's Supti Pandey beat BJP's Kayan Chaubey by over 62,312 votes from the Maniktala Assembly constituency in Kolkata. The Assembly seat got vacant in February 2022 following the death of former Minister Sadhan Pandey. Supti is the widow of Sadhan Pandey and contested against Chaubey, who is the president of All India Football Federation.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra hailed the victory of their party candidates. In a post on X, she said, "So@AITCofficial wins 4/4 assembly by-polls in Bengal while INDIA wins 10/13 nationally. @BJP4India & its Agency Raj continues its losing streak. People are saying “Tumse na ho payega@narendramodi“.