West Bengal Anti-Rape Bill: Rijiju Shares 2021 Letter To Target Mamata Banerjee, Says She 'Ignored Her Most Sacred Duty'

New Delhi: In a sharp reaction to the passage of the Aparajita Bill by the West Bengal Assembly aimed at enhancing protections for women and children on Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the chief minister Mamata Banerjee for “ignoring her most sacred duty of providing quick justice for women and children”.

In a post on X, Rijijiu shared a letter from 2021 that instructed the Bengal government to set up first-track special courts (FTSC) for speedy dispersals of trials in rape and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

“I feel sad that Chief Minister of West Bengal ignored her most sacred duty of providing quick justice for women and children. This letter of 2021 clearly shows it. In 2018, a stringent law was passed by the Parliament to deal with heinous crimes like rape...State Govts must act," Rijijiu's post reads.

According to the letter, the Centre had proposed to set up 123 FTSCs including 20 exclusive POCSO courts based on the caseloads amounting to 28,559 rape and POCSO cases as of May 2021. However, the Bengal government sat on it, with the centre's communique stating the consent of the state government was "still awaited".

Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari too slammed Mamata Banerjee over the issue, asserting that whatever she was "saying or doing now is mere eyewash".

"Thanks to Hon'ble Union Minister; Shri @KirenRijiju Ji for exposing Mamata Banerjee and her Govt. This letter of 2021, sent by the then Union Minister of Law & Justice; Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji, highlighted the lackluster attitude of the WB Govt regarding establishing Fast Track Special Court's and POCSO Courts. Even after pursuing the matter directly with the Chief Minister of West Bengal herself, she ignored the issue which was very much required for ensuring quick Justice for Women & Children. CM Mamata Banerjee it's time to Walk the Talk, everyone knows that whatever you are saying or doing now is mere eyewash," read his tweet.

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill, 2024 during a two-day special session convened on Monday in the wake of the rape-murder of a woman medic at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

“Through this Bill, we have tried to address the gaps and plug the loopholes that exist in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. This Bill against rape aims at quick investigation, fast justice delivery and enhanced punishment," Mamata told the Assembly.

The Opposition BJP lent full support to the Bill, but the amendments moved by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, were not accepted by the House. Speaking in favour of the Bill, Banerjee termed the Bill "model and historic".