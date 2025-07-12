ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Again: Woman Allegedly Raped By Management Student At IIM Calcutta's Joka Campus

Kolkata: A woman has accused a 2nd-year student of IIM Calcutta in West Bengal of raping her after offering her pizza and cold drink laced with drugs at the institute's Joka campus on Friday.

The alleged sexual assault comes close on the heels of the gang-rape of a law student at a south Kolkata law college. Police have arrested the accused in the IIM Joka campus rape case following a complaint by the woman.

In her complaint, the woman, who is not a student of the institute, told police that she had a conversation with the accused on social media a few days ago. She said that the accused called her to the IIM Joka campus on Friday on the pretext of a “counselling session”.

According to the woman, the accused took her to his room in the boys' hostel instead of going to the counselling place on the pretext of collecting urgent documents. While taking her to the boys' hostel, she was not even allowed to sign the 'visitor's book', she said. The woman said that in the room, the accused gave her pizza and cold drinks, which made her unconscious, after which he raped her. She said that the accused beat her for resisting the sexual assault.

The woman said that when she regained her consciousness, she was still at the hostel and somehow escaped from the place and later filed a complaint at the Haridevpur police station.