ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Conflict: PM Asks Ministries To Work In Coordination

New Delhi: Amid fresh hostilities in West Asia, a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all concerned ministries to work in close coordination to avoid all possible implications for India.

According to an official, the meeting took stock of all implications of hostilities, particularly concerning trade, oil supply, and maritime routes.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security and discussed the worsening crisis in West Asia and its implications for India,” the official privy to the meeting told ETV Bharat.

The CCS comprises top ministers including Defence, Home Affairs, Finance, and External Affairs. The National Security Adviser (NSA), the Cabinet Secretary and the Defence Secretary have also attended the CCS meeting held on Thursday.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of the Multi-Agency Maritime Security Group (MAMSG). It is worth mentioning that MAMSG is an apex body for the management of maritime affairs.

Discussions on Israel-Iran tension:

The meeting discussed the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and 'expressed concern' over their possible implications for international and local trade. Supply chain disruption was the point of concern for India especially on oil and petroleum products.

According to the official, the CCS meeting was of the strong opinion that there must not be an expansion of the conflict in the region. It underlined the need to resolve the crisis through diplomatic means.