ETV Bharat / bharat

Welfare Of Children Paramount In Custody Battles Fought By Parents: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the welfare of children was "paramount" in the legal battles over their custody between estranged parents.

“In cases of child custody, the paramount consideration should be the welfare of the child. The utmost sincerity, love and affection showered by either of the parents, by itself, cannot be a ground to decide the custody of a child,” said a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta.

The observations came in a judgement in which the top court set aside a Kerala High Court order of December 11, 2014.

The high court granted the interim custody of two minor children for 15 days every month to the father, but the apex court called arrangement "unfeasible" and "detrimental" to the children's well-being.

The verdict came on an appeal by the mother, a software professional, who challenged the high court’s interim custody order in favour of the estranged husband, a general manager at a construction company in Singapore.

The couple married in 2014 and has two children — a daughter born in 2016 and a son born in 2022.

They have been living separately since 2017 following marital discord though a brief reconciliation in 2021 led to the birth of their second child.

The father approached a family court in Thiruvananthapuram in June 2024 seeking permanent custody of the children under the Guardians and Wards Act.