ETV Bharat / bharat

'Welfare For All, Not Charity': Omar Abdullah Advocates Inclusive Growth

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the welfare of all sections of society is the government's main responsibility rather than an act of charity.

Addressing a one-day event on 'Empowering Communities - Welfare for All' at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, the chief minister stressed that welfare initiatives must be designed to reach the most disadvantaged sections of society, instead of benefitting only the privileged few.

Stressing the importance of inclusive growth, Abdullah said the government's policies are aimed at empowering communities and ensuring equitable development. Reaffirming his government's commitment to inclusive development, Abdullah said while it is easy to deliver schemes to those who already enjoy resources, education and good health, the true test of governance lies in reaching the poor, the vulnerable, and those in far-flung rural areas.

"Social welfare schemes are neither favours nor acts of generosity. They are the rightful dues of those who face greater hardships than others. Any government that ignores them or focuses only on privileged sections fails in its duty," he said.

The chief minister claimed that from the beginning of his tenure, his Cabinet -- particularly Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo -- worked with sincerity to prioritise the weaker and disadvantaged sections of society.

"We knew we could not change everything overnight. But as the saying goes, 'drop by drop becomes an ocean'. Our effort has always been to start where the need is greatest," he said.

Abdullah also underlined the government's shift from charity-driven welfare to a rights-based approach, ensuring that benefits reach those who need them the most. He said social protection measures are not favours but the rightful entitlements of citizens facing socio-economic challenges.