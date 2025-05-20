ETV Bharat / bharat

Week After Hike, Hyderabad Metro Reduces Fares By 10 Per Cent

The recent reduction brings the price down from Rs 12 to Rs 10 for the minimum and Rs 75 to Rs 60 for the maximum.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), which operates in Hyderabad, has reduced the fares by 10 per cent, effective May 24. The authority increased the fares a week ago, making it effective from May 17.

The recent reduction brings the price down from Rs 12 to Rs 10 for the minimum and Rs 75 to Rs 60 for the maximum.

"As a responsible urban transit operator, L&TMRHL remains committed to providing efficient and affordable mobility solutions to the people of Hyderabad. While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of operations, we understand the importance of minimising the financial impact on our valued passengers," KVB Reddy, MD and CEO of L&TMRHL, said.

"While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of metro operations, we understand the importance of minimising the financial impact on our valued passengers. In alignment with our passengers' feedback and welfare, we have decided to provide a 10 per cent discount on the newly revised fares, across all fare zones in all three metro corridors from May 24, demonstrating our dedication to making daily commuting more accessible. We truly appreciate the continued support of our passengers and assure them of our unwavering commitment to delivering a reliable and commuter-friendly metro experience," he added.

The fare revision was introduced on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance, it said. This decision has been taken after carefully considering passenger feedback and reflecting the organisation’s commitment to enhancing commuter affordability while maintaining financial prudence.

Also Read:

  1. Hyderabad Metro Revises Fare; To Be Effective From May 17
  2. Good News | Hyderabad Metro Extends Operations Time; To Run Till 11.45 PM From April 1

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), which operates in Hyderabad, has reduced the fares by 10 per cent, effective May 24. The authority increased the fares a week ago, making it effective from May 17.

The recent reduction brings the price down from Rs 12 to Rs 10 for the minimum and Rs 75 to Rs 60 for the maximum.

"As a responsible urban transit operator, L&TMRHL remains committed to providing efficient and affordable mobility solutions to the people of Hyderabad. While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of operations, we understand the importance of minimising the financial impact on our valued passengers," KVB Reddy, MD and CEO of L&TMRHL, said.

"While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of metro operations, we understand the importance of minimising the financial impact on our valued passengers. In alignment with our passengers' feedback and welfare, we have decided to provide a 10 per cent discount on the newly revised fares, across all fare zones in all three metro corridors from May 24, demonstrating our dedication to making daily commuting more accessible. We truly appreciate the continued support of our passengers and assure them of our unwavering commitment to delivering a reliable and commuter-friendly metro experience," he added.

The fare revision was introduced on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance, it said. This decision has been taken after carefully considering passenger feedback and reflecting the organisation’s commitment to enhancing commuter affordability while maintaining financial prudence.

Also Read:

  1. Hyderabad Metro Revises Fare; To Be Effective From May 17
  2. Good News | Hyderabad Metro Extends Operations Time; To Run Till 11.45 PM From April 1

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FARE FIXATION COMMITTEEURBAN MOBILITYLANDTMRHLMETRO COMMUTERSHYDERABAD METRO

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.