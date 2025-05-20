Week After Hike, Hyderabad Metro Reduces Fares By 10 Per Cent

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL), which operates in Hyderabad, has reduced the fares by 10 per cent, effective May 24. The authority increased the fares a week ago, making it effective from May 17.

The recent reduction brings the price down from Rs 12 to Rs 10 for the minimum and Rs 75 to Rs 60 for the maximum.

"As a responsible urban transit operator, L&TMRHL remains committed to providing efficient and affordable mobility solutions to the people of Hyderabad.

"While the fare revision was essential for maintaining the sustainability of metro operations, we understand the importance of minimising the financial impact on our valued passengers. In alignment with our passengers' feedback and welfare, we have decided to provide a 10 per cent discount on the newly revised fares, across all fare zones in all three metro corridors from May 24, demonstrating our dedication to making daily commuting more accessible. We truly appreciate the continued support of our passengers and assure them of our unwavering commitment to delivering a reliable and commuter-friendly metro experience," he added.

The fare revision was introduced on the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) and as part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the long-term sustainability of metro operations and maintenance, it said. This decision has been taken after carefully considering passenger feedback and reflecting the organisation’s commitment to enhancing commuter affordability while maintaining financial prudence.