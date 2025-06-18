Webcasting In All Polling Stations In Assembly Bypolls In Four States

New Delhi: There will be 100 per cent webcasting in all the polling stations in bye-elections to five Assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab, scheduled to be held on Thursday.

However, where there is no internet connectivity, videography will be done in such polling station. In response to a query on whether there will be webcasting as per the revised guidelines in the bypolls in five Assembly seats in Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab, a senior official of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday told ETV Bharat, "The webcasting will be as per the revised guidelines. There will be 100 per cent webcasting of all polling stations."

Webcasting refers to the live streaming of events within the polling station, ensuring that the confidentiality of the voting process is maintained. The ECI on Monday revised guidelines on webcasting on polling day in a bid to ensure close monitoring of the conduct of polls.

According to the revised guidelines, webcasting shall be done in all polling stations from existing 50 per cent having internet connectivity. However, in areas where there is no internet connectivity, videography and photography may be made.

There shall be a webcasting monitoring control room at State level, District level and Assembly Constituency Level as well. This shall be supervised and monitored by a Nodal Officer appointed at each level, it said.

"Webcasting should not cover the face of Ballot Unit and VVPAT so that secrecy of vote is preserved under all conditions under Section 128 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Rule 39 of Conduct of Election Rule, 1961; voting compartment should not be near the window/door or in front of window/door," read the revised guidelines issued by the poll panel.

The bypolls for Kadi and Visavadar Assembly seats in Gujarat, Nilambur in Kerala, Kaliganj in West Bengal and Ludhiana in Punjab were necessitated in the wake of death and resignation of the members in all these seats. The counting of votes will be held on June 23.