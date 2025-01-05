ETV Bharat / bharat

Weaver Crafts Matchbox-Sized Saree For Offering To Lord Balaji

Describing his latest masterpiece, handloom artist Nalla Vijay from Sirisilla, Telangana, revealed that the saree measures approximately five-and-a-half-meters in length and 48 inches in width.

Tirumala: In an extraordinary display of craftsmanship and devotion, handloom artist Nalla Vijay from Sirisilla, Telangana, has woven a matchbox-sized saree on a loom. This unique creation was offered to Lord Balaji at the Tirumala temple on Saturday morning.

Speaking to the media outside the temple, Vijay said, "Each year, we dedicate silk fabrics to Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeshwari Amma and Tirumala Balaji. Our past creations include a ring-shaped saree, a dabbanam-shaped saree, a silver kongu saree and even a saree made with 200 grams of gold, valued at ₹20 lakhs."

Describing his latest masterpiece, Vijay revealed that the matchbox-sized saree measures approximately five-and-a-half-meters in length and 48 inches in width. Remarkably, this intricate piece took 15 days to complete.

Recently, a shocking vigilance report has revealed massive irregularities in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala during the five-year rule of the YSRCP government. Key findings include the alleged misuse of break darshan privileges, with one lakh tickets allocated annually under the chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy.

Over 4,00,000 break darshan tickets were issued during Subba Reddy's tenure, averaging 273 tickets per day. Many of these tickets were reportedly distributed based on recommendations from ministers and public representatives, including former ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Roja.

Procurement of items like rice, sugar, ghee, and cashews was manipulated, with significant losses incurred due to irregular purchasing patterns and acceptance of substandard goods despite tenders for quality products.

