Weatherman Predicts Fresh Rain, Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir; Check Weather Forecast Here

A glimpse of the snow-clad area at the Mughal road after the upper reaches of the Jammu & Kashmir receive a fresh snowfall, in Poonch ( ANI )

Anantnag: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast a fresh wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday evening, with light rains in plains and light snowfall at higher altitudes.

The Kashmir Valley has been experiencing chilly nights over the past few days, with temperatures dropping significantly during nights. Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, has witnessed the coldest night of the season with the mercury plunging below freezing point.

MeT has also predicted a weak Western Disturbance which is expected to impact Jammu and Kashmir, bringing occasional light snow to hilly areas and scattered rain showers to the plains until Sunday.

The weatherman has predicted dry and cloudy conditions from November 25 to November 30 offering some respite from the cold. The plains are expected to remain mostly dry and cloudy during this period, with a chance of light rain.

Last night was recorded as the coldest of the season so far in Srinagar, reflecting the intensifying winter conditions across the valley. The MeT predicted that night temperatures may rise slightly over the next two days but are likely to drop again by 2-3 degrees Celsius afterward. Night temperature at almost all parts of the valley has been recorded below freezing point.