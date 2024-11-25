ETV Bharat / bharat

Weatherman Predicts Dry Weather In Jammu And Kashmir

After rain and snow in parts of the UT, the weather will remain dry, with foggy mornings in Jammu and partly cloudy skies in Kashmir.

A view of Dal Lake during dusk in Srinagar
A view of Dal Lake during dusk in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Jammu: After a few days of cloudy weather which brought rain at a few places and upper reaches witnessed snowfall, the weather will remain mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days.

“In some parts of Kashmir valley, the weather will remain partly cloudy but dry, in Jammu plains dry conditions will prevail.” Srinagar-based Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Director, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed told ETV Bharat.

However, fog will prevail in the Jammu region during morning, and after that sunny weather will be witnessed during day-time, he said.

IMD has stated that in Srinagar, the day temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius while the night temperatures will fall to approximately 2 degrees Celsius. In Jammu, the day temperatures are expected to be at 25 degrees Celsius while the night temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the weatherman had predicted dry and cloudy conditions from November 25 to November 30 offering some respite from the cold. The plains are expected to remain mostly dry and cloudy during this period, with a chance of light rain at higher altitudes.

Kashmir valley is bracing for the 40-day long harshest period of winter locally known as 'Chilai Kalan' which begins from December 21. This is followed by 20-day long 'Chilai Khord' and 'Chil Bache' which lasts 10 days.

Read more:

  1. Weatherman Predicts Fresh Rain, Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir; Check Weather Forecast Here
  2. Kashmir's Clean Air Draws Delhiites Seeking Refuge From Toxic Smog

Jammu: After a few days of cloudy weather which brought rain at a few places and upper reaches witnessed snowfall, the weather will remain mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days.

“In some parts of Kashmir valley, the weather will remain partly cloudy but dry, in Jammu plains dry conditions will prevail.” Srinagar-based Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Director, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed told ETV Bharat.

However, fog will prevail in the Jammu region during morning, and after that sunny weather will be witnessed during day-time, he said.

IMD has stated that in Srinagar, the day temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius while the night temperatures will fall to approximately 2 degrees Celsius. In Jammu, the day temperatures are expected to be at 25 degrees Celsius while the night temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the weatherman had predicted dry and cloudy conditions from November 25 to November 30 offering some respite from the cold. The plains are expected to remain mostly dry and cloudy during this period, with a chance of light rain at higher altitudes.

Kashmir valley is bracing for the 40-day long harshest period of winter locally known as 'Chilai Kalan' which begins from December 21. This is followed by 20-day long 'Chilai Khord' and 'Chil Bache' which lasts 10 days.

Read more:

  1. Weatherman Predicts Fresh Rain, Snowfall In Jammu And Kashmir; Check Weather Forecast Here
  2. Kashmir's Clean Air Draws Delhiites Seeking Refuge From Toxic Smog

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIRKASHMIR WEATHERJAMMU KASHMIR WEATHERWEATHER FORECAST IN JAMMU KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.