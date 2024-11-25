Weatherman Predicts Dry Weather In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: After a few days of cloudy weather which brought rain at a few places and upper reaches witnessed snowfall, the weather will remain mainly dry in Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days.

“In some parts of Kashmir valley, the weather will remain partly cloudy but dry, in Jammu plains dry conditions will prevail.” Srinagar-based Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Director, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed told ETV Bharat.

However, fog will prevail in the Jammu region during morning, and after that sunny weather will be witnessed during day-time, he said.

IMD has stated that in Srinagar, the day temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius while the night temperatures will fall to approximately 2 degrees Celsius. In Jammu, the day temperatures are expected to be at 25 degrees Celsius while the night temperatures will be around 11 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, the weatherman had predicted dry and cloudy conditions from November 25 to November 30 offering some respite from the cold. The plains are expected to remain mostly dry and cloudy during this period, with a chance of light rain at higher altitudes.

Kashmir valley is bracing for the 40-day long harshest period of winter locally known as 'Chilai Kalan' which begins from December 21. This is followed by 20-day long 'Chilai Khord' and 'Chil Bache' which lasts 10 days.