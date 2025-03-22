ETV Bharat / bharat

Weather Warning: Thunderstorms, Hailstorms, And Heavy Rainfall Expected Across India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which forecasts severe weather over the coming days, has issued warnings for strong thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms in several states. Authorities are taking precautions because the unfavourable weather is predicted to bring heavy rain, strong gusts, and possible interruptions in a number of areas.

Multiple States Are Under a Severe Weather Alert

South Assam, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat are some of the places for which the IMD has made thunderstorm and hailstorm predictions. Day-to-day life in these areas is anticipated to be affected by lightning, heavy rains, and gusty winds.

Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued in Telangana

In Telangana, IMD has given orange and yellow warnings from March 21 to March 24 in view of the expected thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms.

Orange Alert: Issued for places such as Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

Yellow Alert: Thunderstorms and windy conditions expected in other districts.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy has asked officials to remain alert and take precautions to reduce loss of life and property.

Thunderstorms Predicted in West Bengal, IMD Issues Orange Alert

The IMD has also put out an "orange alert" for West Bengal, forecasting light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Gangetic West Bengal on March 22. Kolkata and its suburbs are likely to witness heavy thunderstorm activity.

State-wise Weather Forecast

South Assam & Bihar: Thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain are likely.