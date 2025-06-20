Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms To Lash Multiple States As Monsoon Gains Momentum Across India

New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon gaining in strength, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued widespread alerts for heavy rainfall, extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for several parts across the country.
The anticipated monsoon rains may bring much-needed respite from the hot summer heat in Central, Eastern, and Western India while raising concerns over flooding, lightning strikes, and interruptions to transportation and infrastructure.
Heavy Rains In East and Central India
States like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are preparing for mounds of monsoon action. IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall today in Jharkhand, while isolated very heavy rainfall will occur in Bihar, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh between today and the upcoming Monday.
|Region
|Forecast
|Dates
|Jharkhand
|Heavy rain
|20 June
|Bihar
|Very heavy rain
|20–23 June
|Odisha
|Very heavy rain
|20–22 June
|Chhattisgarh
|Heavy rain
|20 June
|East & Central MP
|Widespread rain with thunderstorms
|20–25 June
Western India: Extremely Heavy Showers Forecast in Konkan and Gujarat
The Konkan region, ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat will witness some of the heaviest rainfall. IMD forecasts extremely heavy downpours in isolated parts of Konkan and Goa, continuing till 25 June. Gujarat and Maharashtra will see very heavy spells between 20–23 June.
|Region
|Rainfall Pattern
|Dates
|Konkan & Goa
|Extremely heavy rainfall
|Till 25 June
|Madhya Maharashtra
|Very heavy rain in ghat areas
|20 June
|Gujarat Region
|Very heavy rainfall
|22–23 June
|Marathwada
|Light to moderate rain
|20–25 June
Northern and Northwestern States to Get Rain Relief
Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of East Rajasthan are expected to receive significant rain, with isolated very heavy rainfall in some regions. Gusty winds up to 50 kmph may accompany these showers.
|Region
|Forecast
|Dates
|Uttarakhand
|Very heavy rain
|20–25 June
|East & West UP
|Heavy to very heavy rain
|20–21 June
|East Rajasthan
|Isolated very heavy rain
|20 & 23 June
|Himachal Pradesh, Punjab
|Moderate to heavy spells
|21–25 June
|J&K, Ladakh
|Isolated heavy rain
|22 & 25 June
Northeast India: Persistent Rain Spells To Continue
Monsoon showers will persist across the northeast, with thunderstorms and lightning expected daily. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states are forecast to receive widespread rainfall till 25 June.
|Region
|Rainfall
|Duration
|Assam, Meghalaya
|Light to very heavy rain
|20–25 June
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Moderate to heavy rain
|All 7 days
|Nagaland, Manipur, etc.
|Moderate rain, isolated heavy spells
|20–25 June
Southern States: Coastal Showers and Strong Winds
In Southern India, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema will receive rain with wind speeds of up to 60 kmph. Coastal belts are on alert for potential wind damage.
|Region
|Rain Outlook
|Dates
|Wind Alert
|Kerala & Mahe
|Isolated heavy rain
|22–25 June
|Winds up to 60 kmph
|Coastal Karnataka
|Heavy rain
|21–25 June
|--
|Tamil Nadu & Puducherry
|Light/moderate rain, thunderstorm
|20–25 June
|--
|Coastal AP & Rayalaseema
|Moderate rain
|20–21 June
|Winds up to 60 kmph
Delhi-NCR: Thunderstorms And Cooler Days Ahead
Delhi and the surrounding areas will experience cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rainfall, helping ease the heat. Winds of up to 50 kmph are expected, along with a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures.
|Date
|Weather
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Winds
|20 June
|Light rain, thunderstorm
|36–38
|27–29
|SE winds, 25 kmph
|21 June
|Light to moderate rain
|35–37
|26–28
|SW/SE, 20 kmph
|22 June
|Thunderstorms likely
|34–36
|26–28
|Mixed winds, 20 kmph
Heat & Temperature Outlook
The IMD has warned of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema till 21 June. Meanwhile, parts of Madhya Pradesh will see a 2–4°C drop in maximum temperatures over the next five days.