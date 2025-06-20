ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms To Lash Multiple States As Monsoon Gains Momentum Across India

The anticipated monsoon rains may bring much-needed respite from the hot summer heat in Central, Eastern, and Western India.

Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms To Lash Multiple States As Monsoon Gains Momentum Across India
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall, in Ranchi on Thursday (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 20, 2025 at 9:54 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon gaining in strength, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued widespread alerts for heavy rainfall, extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for several parts across the country.

The anticipated monsoon rains may bring much-needed respite from the hot summer heat in Central, Eastern, and Western India while raising concerns over flooding, lightning strikes, and interruptions to transportation and infrastructure.

Heavy Rains In East and Central India

States like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are preparing for mounds of monsoon action. IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall today in Jharkhand, while isolated very heavy rainfall will occur in Bihar, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh between today and the upcoming Monday.

RegionForecastDates
JharkhandHeavy rain20 June
BiharVery heavy rain20–23 June
OdishaVery heavy rain20–22 June
ChhattisgarhHeavy rain20 June
East & Central MPWidespread rain with thunderstorms20–25 June

Western India: Extremely Heavy Showers Forecast in Konkan and Gujarat

The Konkan region, ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat will witness some of the heaviest rainfall. IMD forecasts extremely heavy downpours in isolated parts of Konkan and Goa, continuing till 25 June. Gujarat and Maharashtra will see very heavy spells between 20–23 June.

RegionRainfall PatternDates
Konkan & GoaExtremely heavy rainfallTill 25 June
Madhya MaharashtraVery heavy rain in ghat areas20 June
Gujarat RegionVery heavy rainfall22–23 June
MarathwadaLight to moderate rain20–25 June

Northern and Northwestern States to Get Rain Relief

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of East Rajasthan are expected to receive significant rain, with isolated very heavy rainfall in some regions. Gusty winds up to 50 kmph may accompany these showers.

RegionForecastDates
UttarakhandVery heavy rain20–25 June
East & West UPHeavy to very heavy rain20–21 June
East RajasthanIsolated very heavy rain20 & 23 June
Himachal Pradesh, PunjabModerate to heavy spells21–25 June
J&K, LadakhIsolated heavy rain22 & 25 June

Northeast India: Persistent Rain Spells To Continue

Monsoon showers will persist across the northeast, with thunderstorms and lightning expected daily. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states are forecast to receive widespread rainfall till 25 June.

RegionRainfallDuration
Assam, MeghalayaLight to very heavy rain20–25 June
Arunachal PradeshModerate to heavy rainAll 7 days
Nagaland, Manipur, etc.Moderate rain, isolated heavy spells20–25 June

Southern States: Coastal Showers and Strong Winds

In Southern India, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema will receive rain with wind speeds of up to 60 kmph. Coastal belts are on alert for potential wind damage.

RegionRain OutlookDatesWind Alert
Kerala & MaheIsolated heavy rain22–25 JuneWinds up to 60 kmph
Coastal KarnatakaHeavy rain21–25 June--
Tamil Nadu & PuducherryLight/moderate rain, thunderstorm20–25 June--
Coastal AP & RayalaseemaModerate rain20–21 JuneWinds up to 60 kmph

Delhi-NCR: Thunderstorms And Cooler Days Ahead

Delhi and the surrounding areas will experience cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rainfall, helping ease the heat. Winds of up to 50 kmph are expected, along with a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures.

DateWeatherMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Winds
20 JuneLight rain, thunderstorm36–3827–29SE winds, 25 kmph
21 JuneLight to moderate rain35–3726–28SW/SE, 20 kmph
22 JuneThunderstorms likely34–3626–28Mixed winds, 20 kmph

Heat & Temperature Outlook


The IMD has warned of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema till 21 June. Meanwhile, parts of Madhya Pradesh will see a 2–4°C drop in maximum temperatures over the next five days.

New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon gaining in strength, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued widespread alerts for heavy rainfall, extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for several parts across the country.

The anticipated monsoon rains may bring much-needed respite from the hot summer heat in Central, Eastern, and Western India while raising concerns over flooding, lightning strikes, and interruptions to transportation and infrastructure.

Heavy Rains In East and Central India

States like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are preparing for mounds of monsoon action. IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall today in Jharkhand, while isolated very heavy rainfall will occur in Bihar, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh between today and the upcoming Monday.

RegionForecastDates
JharkhandHeavy rain20 June
BiharVery heavy rain20–23 June
OdishaVery heavy rain20–22 June
ChhattisgarhHeavy rain20 June
East & Central MPWidespread rain with thunderstorms20–25 June

Western India: Extremely Heavy Showers Forecast in Konkan and Gujarat

The Konkan region, ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat will witness some of the heaviest rainfall. IMD forecasts extremely heavy downpours in isolated parts of Konkan and Goa, continuing till 25 June. Gujarat and Maharashtra will see very heavy spells between 20–23 June.

RegionRainfall PatternDates
Konkan & GoaExtremely heavy rainfallTill 25 June
Madhya MaharashtraVery heavy rain in ghat areas20 June
Gujarat RegionVery heavy rainfall22–23 June
MarathwadaLight to moderate rain20–25 June

Northern and Northwestern States to Get Rain Relief

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of East Rajasthan are expected to receive significant rain, with isolated very heavy rainfall in some regions. Gusty winds up to 50 kmph may accompany these showers.

RegionForecastDates
UttarakhandVery heavy rain20–25 June
East & West UPHeavy to very heavy rain20–21 June
East RajasthanIsolated very heavy rain20 & 23 June
Himachal Pradesh, PunjabModerate to heavy spells21–25 June
J&K, LadakhIsolated heavy rain22 & 25 June

Northeast India: Persistent Rain Spells To Continue

Monsoon showers will persist across the northeast, with thunderstorms and lightning expected daily. Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and other northeastern states are forecast to receive widespread rainfall till 25 June.

RegionRainfallDuration
Assam, MeghalayaLight to very heavy rain20–25 June
Arunachal PradeshModerate to heavy rainAll 7 days
Nagaland, Manipur, etc.Moderate rain, isolated heavy spells20–25 June

Southern States: Coastal Showers and Strong Winds

In Southern India, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema will receive rain with wind speeds of up to 60 kmph. Coastal belts are on alert for potential wind damage.

RegionRain OutlookDatesWind Alert
Kerala & MaheIsolated heavy rain22–25 JuneWinds up to 60 kmph
Coastal KarnatakaHeavy rain21–25 June--
Tamil Nadu & PuducherryLight/moderate rain, thunderstorm20–25 June--
Coastal AP & RayalaseemaModerate rain20–21 JuneWinds up to 60 kmph

Delhi-NCR: Thunderstorms And Cooler Days Ahead

Delhi and the surrounding areas will experience cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light to moderate rainfall, helping ease the heat. Winds of up to 50 kmph are expected, along with a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures.

DateWeatherMax Temp (°C)Min Temp (°C)Winds
20 JuneLight rain, thunderstorm36–3827–29SE winds, 25 kmph
21 JuneLight to moderate rain35–3726–28SW/SE, 20 kmph
22 JuneThunderstorms likely34–3626–28Mixed winds, 20 kmph

Heat & Temperature Outlook


The IMD has warned of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema till 21 June. Meanwhile, parts of Madhya Pradesh will see a 2–4°C drop in maximum temperatures over the next five days.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AAJ KA MAUSAMTODAY WEATHERWEATHER JAMSHEDPURWEATHER REPORT TODAYWEATHER TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.