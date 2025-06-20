ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms To Lash Multiple States As Monsoon Gains Momentum Across India

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall, in Ranchi on Thursday ( PTI )

New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon gaining in strength, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued widespread alerts for heavy rainfall, extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for several parts across the country.

The anticipated monsoon rains may bring much-needed respite from the hot summer heat in Central, Eastern, and Western India while raising concerns over flooding, lightning strikes, and interruptions to transportation and infrastructure.

Heavy Rains In East and Central India

States like Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh are preparing for mounds of monsoon action. IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall today in Jharkhand, while isolated very heavy rainfall will occur in Bihar, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh between today and the upcoming Monday.

Region Forecast Dates Jharkhand Heavy rain 20 June Bihar Very heavy rain 20–23 June Odisha Very heavy rain 20–22 June Chhattisgarh Heavy rain 20 June East & Central MP Widespread rain with thunderstorms 20–25 June

Western India: Extremely Heavy Showers Forecast in Konkan and Gujarat

The Konkan region, ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat will witness some of the heaviest rainfall. IMD forecasts extremely heavy downpours in isolated parts of Konkan and Goa, continuing till 25 June. Gujarat and Maharashtra will see very heavy spells between 20–23 June.