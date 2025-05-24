IMD Sounds Red Alerts As Torrential Rains, Storms Lash Multiple States

New Delhi: With the formal arrival of the southwest monsoon, countless areas across the country are witnessing heavy downpours.
The western coast, especially the Konkan belt and Kerala, experienced significant rainfall. The IMD issued red alerts for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra, as well as certain areas in Goa and Kerala. IMD's last advisory provided information about the well-marked low-pressure area in the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan coast that is likely to develop into a depression in the next 24 hours.
Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Maharashtra, coastal Goa, and coastal Karnataka until the current weekend. The IMD has predicted winds reaching up to 50–60 kmph along with widespread thunderstorms. Authorities have warned residents, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to prepare for evacuations if necessary.
Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have been placed under an orange alert for today. In Mumbai, pre-monsoon showers already disrupted daily life earlier this week, and the situation is likely to worsen with the onset of monsoon.
Life in Kerala has already been disrupted by persistent heavy rains lashing across the state. Surface winds in the region are reaching speeds up to 50 kmph, leading to advisories and travel disruptions. Fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from May 24 to 27 as precautionary measures against rough seas. INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services) has forecast wave heights up to 3.5 meters, urging fishermen to stay ashore.
Tamil Nadu is also preparing for a weather onslaught, especially in its western districts. Eight districts, including Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Tenkasi, have been placed on red or orange alert. The low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is expected to deliver “extremely heavy rainfall” in hilly areas of the state between May 25 and 27.
Two NDRF and three SDRF teams have been deployed in The Nilgiris and Coimbatore. The state government has instructed district collectors to identify landslip-prone zones, stock food, and prepare school buildings for evacuees. “We are focused on rapid response and road clearance. The highways department has been told to begin restoration efforts as soon as damage is reported,” said a senior revenue department official following a coordination meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar.
Relief measures are being activated with 456 camps readied across vulnerable districts, including The Nilgiris and Coimbatore. We have constituted 42 teams for disaster response. Control rooms are functional and evacuation protocols are in place,” Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru told reporters.
For Andhra Pradesh, a spell of stormy weather is underway. From May 23 to 27, parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra will face daily thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 60 kmph. The IMD has not forecast a major temperature drop, but the state has already seen a “large excess” of pre-monsoon rainfall, 88.5 mm against a normal of 39.2 mm for the first three weeks of May.
Eastern India Sees Unseasonal Swings
In the east, Jharkhand is experiencing widespread thunderstorms, below-normal daytime temperatures, and strong winds. The IMD has issued an orange alert for central and southern parts of the state, with gusts up to 60 kmph expected to accompany thunderstorms over the weekend.
Districts including Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Palamu are on alert, with rainfall continuing through the end of May. “Windspeeds of 40–50 kmph with heavy rain are likely in several districts,” said a senior IMD official.
Similarly, Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Sikkim are expected to see heavy rainfall between May 24 and 26. These regions, already battling pre-monsoon humidity, are now seeing waterlogging, traffic snarls, and crop damage due to erratic rainfall.
Northeastern and Central States Next in Line
With the monsoon advancing towards the northeastern states and the central Bay of Bengal. Assam and Meghalaya are in line for very heavy rain, raising flood fears in low-lying districts. Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Maharashtra’s interior regions are expected to see thunderstorm activity on May 25.
In the central Indian plains, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will also get their share of rainfall activity, which will help ease some of the water stress but could also lead to flash floods in vulnerable areas.
Heatwaves Persist in North-West
Even as much of India cools under the monsoon’s early influence, parts of northwestern India continue to battle heat waves. The IMD has forecast high temperatures for parts of West Rajasthan (May 24), Jammu (May 24–26), and East Rajasthan (May 24–25). Delhi, however, is likely to get a brief respite with thunderstorms and showers predicted between May 24 and 27.
While Delhiites can expect partly cloudy skies and occasional showers, the IMD’s warning for gusty winds means dust storms and visibility issues are also likely. The capital had earlier seen soaring temperatures and dry heat that pushed maximums to near 45°C.
Administrations across Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand have activated disaster management protocols. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby, while citizens are being urged to track official alerts and avoid unnecessary travel.