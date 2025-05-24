ETV Bharat / bharat

IMD Sounds Red Alerts As Torrential Rains, Storms Lash Multiple States

New Delhi: With the formal arrival of the southwest monsoon, countless areas across the country are witnessing heavy downpours.

The western coast, especially the Konkan belt and Kerala, experienced significant rainfall. The IMD issued red alerts for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra, as well as certain areas in Goa and Kerala. IMD's last advisory provided information about the well-marked low-pressure area in the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Konkan coast that is likely to develop into a depression in the next 24 hours.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Maharashtra, coastal Goa, and coastal Karnataka until the current weekend. The IMD has predicted winds reaching up to 50–60 kmph along with widespread thunderstorms. Authorities have warned residents, especially in low-lying and landslide-prone areas, to prepare for evacuations if necessary.

Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar have been placed under an orange alert for today. In Mumbai, pre-monsoon showers already disrupted daily life earlier this week, and the situation is likely to worsen with the onset of monsoon.

Life in Kerala has already been disrupted by persistent heavy rains lashing across the state. Surface winds in the region are reaching speeds up to 50 kmph, leading to advisories and travel disruptions. Fishing has been banned along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from May 24 to 27 as precautionary measures against rough seas. INCOIS (Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services) has forecast wave heights up to 3.5 meters, urging fishermen to stay ashore.

Tamil Nadu is also preparing for a weather onslaught, especially in its western districts. Eight districts, including Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Tenkasi, have been placed on red or orange alert. The low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is expected to deliver “extremely heavy rainfall” in hilly areas of the state between May 25 and 27.

Two NDRF and three SDRF teams have been deployed in The Nilgiris and Coimbatore. The state government has instructed district collectors to identify landslip-prone zones, stock food, and prepare school buildings for evacuees. “We are focused on rapid response and road clearance. The highways department has been told to begin restoration efforts as soon as damage is reported,” said a senior revenue department official following a coordination meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar.

Relief measures are being activated with 456 camps readied across vulnerable districts, including The Nilgiris and Coimbatore. We have constituted 42 teams for disaster response. Control rooms are functional and evacuation protocols are in place,” Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru told reporters.

For Andhra Pradesh, a spell of stormy weather is underway. From May 23 to 27, parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra will face daily thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 60 kmph. The IMD has not forecast a major temperature drop, but the state has already seen a “large excess” of pre-monsoon rainfall, 88.5 mm against a normal of 39.2 mm for the first three weeks of May.

