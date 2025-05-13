IMD Predicts Intense Rainfall, Thunderstorms, And Heatwaves Across India

New Delhi: As India sinks further into summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a detailed weather forecast that predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, and extreme heat wave conditions in several states.

IMD said that a potent combination of western disturbances, cyclonic circulations, and trough systems is creating unstable weather patterns that will lead to thunderstorms, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are reported to expect light to moderate rain (accompanied by thunderstorms) with winds gusting to 60 kmph. Delhi-NCR will expect partly cloudy skies and gusty northwesterly winds between 20 and 30 kmph from May 13-15.

The temperatures in the national capital are predicted to reach 42 degrees Celsius in the middle of the week, which is slightly above the seasonal norm. From May 13 to May 16, thunderstorms will rage with occasional light to moderate showers while much of Maharashtra and Gujarat also receive some showers.

The southern peninsula will witness heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the next few days. The IMD has predicted isolated heavy showers for May 13-14 over Kerala and Mahe, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal receiving scattered showers and hot, humid weather from May 14 to 16. Meanwhile, interior Karnataka is likely to experience heavy rains and squalls with gusts of up to 60 kmph.

The northeastern states will experience widespread rainfall under the influence of strong cyclonic circulation. Meghalaya will bear the brunt with extremely heavy rainfall predicted for May 13. Other states, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, and Mizoram, will witness heavy to very heavy showers through May 15.