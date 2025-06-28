ETV Bharat / bharat

Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Rain In Four States Today As Monsoon Gains Strength

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for heavy rains across Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala.

According to the forecast, several regions will have moderate to very heavy rain in the coming days, along with the possibility of floods, waterlogging, and interruptions in travel.

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-NCR region today and tomorrow, with the likelihood of new rains beginning in the evening hours. According to the Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre, it will be a "generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning." The maximum temperature will be 35°C to 37°C while the minimum will remain between 26°C and 28°C. Wet spells are forecast for the next five days."

Heavy Rains In Western And Southern States

The IMD is forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the upcoming days in Goa, the Ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In Kerala, heavy rains are predicted on June 28, 29, and July 3 and heavy rains are forecast for coastal Karnataka through July 3. The weather agency predicts rainfall in Tamil Nadu today.

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in most areas in the Northeastern states over the next seven days, with very heavy rains expected in Arunachal Pradesh on July 1 and in Nagaland on July 2.

Across northern and central India, isolated heavy rain is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim until July 3. Jammu and Kashmir will also see heavy rain on June 28 and 29.