Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued for Heavy Rain In Four States Today As Monsoon Gains Strength

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for heavy rains across Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala.
According to the forecast, several regions will have moderate to very heavy rain in the coming days, along with the possibility of floods, waterlogging, and interruptions in travel.
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for the Delhi-NCR region today and tomorrow, with the likelihood of new rains beginning in the evening hours. According to the Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre, it will be a "generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning." The maximum temperature will be 35°C to 37°C while the minimum will remain between 26°C and 28°C. Wet spells are forecast for the next five days."
Heavy Rains In Western And Southern States
The IMD is forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in the upcoming days in Goa, the Ghat areas of Maharashtra, and Gujarat. In Kerala, heavy rains are predicted on June 28, 29, and July 3 and heavy rains are forecast for coastal Karnataka through July 3. The weather agency predicts rainfall in Tamil Nadu today.
The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in most areas in the Northeastern states over the next seven days, with very heavy rains expected in Arunachal Pradesh on July 1 and in Nagaland on July 2.
Across northern and central India, isolated heavy rain is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim until July 3. Jammu and Kashmir will also see heavy rain on June 28 and 29.
Chenab River Swells in Jammu & Kashmir; Public Advisory Issued
In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rainfall has led to a surge in the Chenab River’s water level, causing an overflow at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project. Responding to the situation, the Ramban district administration has issued a public safety advisory.
In a post on X, the Ramban District Magistrate stated, “A complete ban on swimming, bathing, fishing and roaming near River Chenab & all Nallahs in District Ramban due to rising water levels and safety risks. Strict legal action against violators. Stay Alert. Stay Safe.”
Additionally, the administration announced silt flushing activity at the Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar, scheduled between midnight and 5 p.m. on June 28.
Monsoon Covers Entire Country; Andhra & Telangana to See More Rain
The southwest monsoon has now fully covered India, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, aided by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Though this system is gradually weakening, the IMD has forecast three more days of moderate to heavy rainfall across both states.
In Telangana, rain accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is expected in nearly all districts, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in 18 districts. Andhra Pradesh will see mostly cloudy skies with light showers in the evening. On Saturday, light to moderate rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram, Manyam, East Godavari, Eluru, and NTR districts, along with some areas of Nandyal, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam.