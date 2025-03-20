Weather Update: IMD Predicts soaring Temperature In Delhi, Thunderstorms In Bengal, Hailstorms in MP

New Delhi: Ramifications of sudden weather change sweep the country as from clear sky and increased temperatures in Delhi, the climate pattern is likely to show signs of showers and thunderstorms in some other states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued several alerts, cautioning against extreme weather conditions in the days ahead.

Improved AQI, rising temperature in Delhi

The national capital experienced soothing weather on Thursday. Thanks to recent showers that improved the air quality. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was still in the 'moderate' range at 150, a slight increase from 148 the day before. The highest temperature is likely to be 34.66°C, with a gradual increase predicted over the next couple of days, potentially reaching 40°C by the last day of March. Surface winds are also predicted to be strong, influencing air quality variations in the capital.



West Bengal: Thunderstorms, rainfall likely

The IMD has released an orange warning for some districts of West Bengal from March 20-22 because of a Bay of Bengal anticyclonic circulation. Kolkata and other surrounding areas may experience moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms. The impact ranges from damage to crops, and traffic disruption in the urban areas to lightning casualty risks in exposed fields. The Regional Meteorological Centre has instructed people to remain indoors during thunderstorms and not take shelter under trees or electric poles.

Maharashtra: Hailstorms warning, unpredictable weather

Following an early start to summer, Vidarbha looks in for a radical weather change. The IMD has issued an orange alert for March 21 for Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia, Wardha, and Yavatmal, while Washim and Gondia are still under alert for March 22. These areas will see thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph), and potential hailstorms. A maximum temperature drop of 2-4°C can be expected over the next couple of days, providing minor respite from the heat.

Karnataka: Rain relief, dry weather

Bengaluru is expected to get much-needed rain from March 23, bringing relief to the sweltering heat and humidity. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rain in over 12 districts, including Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Ramanagara. But northern Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, and Bidar are likely to remain dry. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has requested local bodies to remain alert for unexpected shifts in climate patterns.

Madhya Pradesh: Hailstorm warning, thunderstorms

Seven districts of Madhya Pradesh such as Mandla, Balaghat, and Sidhi-Singrauli have been put on hailstorm alert for the next two days. Thunderstorms, gusty winds, and scattered rain are also predicted for half of the state. Harvesting has also been recommended for farmers to be done within three days to ensure crops are safe from possible destruction. Cloudy weather and light rain in Bhopal and Jabalpur have also been predicted by the Bhopal Meteorological Centre, which will lead to a temporary decline in temperatures.

As the temperature rises, thunderstorms and unstable weather conditions sweep through several states, people are advised to keep themselves informed of IMD warning updates. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation so that proper precautions are available to counter risks emanating from severe weather conditions.