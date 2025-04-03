Heatwave Warning for Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat; Heavy Rain Predicted in South India

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted with concern heatwave conditions in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, and Gujarat as temperatures continue climbing steeply. "Avoid being out in the afternoon unless necessary" reads IMD advice manual for residents of these areas hitting 40C in Delhi by 7 April.

Intense summer is on the cards for the Delhi-NCR region as state meteorologists predicted heatwave and the region is likely to witness temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius. Rajasthan and Gujarat will also be gripped with great heat, which, according to India's national forecaster, might last till the next week.

Officials of the IMD have warned of extreme heat across Saurashtra & Kutch for the next seven days, while heatwave conditions would be prevalent in West Rajasthan from April 5 to 8. Similarly, East Rajasthan will be subjected to the conditions on April 7 and 8.

Southern states brace for heavy rainfall

Southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala get added to the shifting pattern of weather to create scenarios involving heavy rains, in contrast to different heatwave variances in the north. These heavy rains came as a result of intense shower predictions from the IMD between April 3 to 5 in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy downpours are also expected along the Coastal Ghats of Interior Karnataka during this timeframe. On top of this, significant rainfall will be recorded from April 3 to 6 for the states of Kerala and Mahe, whereas North Interior Karnataka is to witness its share on April 3.

Rain and thunderstorms

From April 3 to 4, Maharashtra, Gangetic West Bengal, Central India, Jharkhand, and Odisha receive light rain with thunderstorms. The IMD also flagged gusty winds travelling at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph over South Peninsular India from April 3 to 6 for serving disarray action in the daily life of inhabitants. The IMD has identified two cyclonic circulations affecting the weather in India by identifying one over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and another over southwestern Madhya Pradesh. In addition, an upper air trough that extends from Lakshadweep to Konkan is expected to influence these areas for precipitation as well.

Bengaluru gets unseasonal rain

Unexpected morning rain on Thursday brought to Bengaluru's residents respite from rising temperatures. Sadashivanagar, Seshadripuram, Malleswaram, and Peenya are among the areas that experienced light rain and drizzles. IMD has forecasted continued rainfall in the city for the next five days, with more widespread showers expected on April 7, while by April 8, a shift to partly cloudy conditions is likely.

Precautionary measures

These precautions for every region in the country under extremely changed weather conditions include:

For Heatwave Affected Regions- Stay indoors at peak hours in the afternoon, Stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

For Areas Expecting Heavy Rainfall: Avoid water bodies, seek safe shelter, and unplug electrical appliances to prevent hazards.