Cyclone Fengal Impact Latest Weather Update: Heavy Rains In Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Karnataka; Schools, Colleges Shut, Trains Cancelled

Hyderabad: Though Cyclone Fengal has weakened, its impact is now felt beyond Tamil Nadu as Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing wet weather disrupting normal life in several parts of these states.

Tamil Nadu was battered with heavy rains for the last several days with Puducherry Union Territory being the worst affected. The Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday that the Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal) over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry moved nearly westwards and weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area at 5.30 am today over North Interior Tamil Nadu.

"The remnant low pressure area is likely to emerge over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts around 3rd December 2024," the IMD said.

Holidays in schools and colleges in these places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala today

A holiday has also been declared in schools and colleges of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Vellore and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu today. As for Puducherry, all the government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in the Union Territory will remain closed today (Dec. 2), on Sunday, the UT's Education Minister A. Namachivayam said.

The announcement has been made by the respective local administrations in view of the bad weather conditions caused due to the effects of Cyclone Fengal.

Similarly, in view of heavy rains, authorities declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadi in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Wayanad districts of Kerala on Monday.

List of trains cancelled and short-terminated by Southern Railway today

The Southern Railway has revised its train services following the suspension of Bridge 452 between Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam and water levels rising above the danger mark.

Short Termination of Express Trains

Train No. 06185 Coimbatore – Tambaram Special Express (Departure: 11:45 hrs on 01.12.2024 - Short Terminated at: Villupuram) Train No. 06036 Kochuveli – Tambaram TOD Special (Departure: 15:25 hrs on 01.12.2024 - Short Terminated at: Villupuram) Train No. 06012 Nagercoil – Tambaram Superfast TOD Special (Departure: 23:15 hrs on 01.12.2024 - Short Terminated at: Villupuram

Full Cancellation of Express Trains on 02.12.2024

Train No. 22676 Tiruchchirappalli – Chennai Egmore Cholan Express (Departure: 11:00 hrs) Train No. 20628 Nagercoil – Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express (Departure: 14:20 hrs) Train No. 22672 Madurai Jn. – Chennai Egmore Tejas Express (Departure: 15:00 hrs) Train No. 12635 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Jn. Vaigai Express (Departure: 13:50 hrs) Train No. 12605 Chennai Egmore – Karaikkudi Pallavan Express (Departure: 15:45 hrs) Train No. 20665 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express (Departure: 14:50 hrs)

Passengers are advised to check for updates before planning their journeys. They can also get updates from Southern Railway's X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Situation in Puducherry

After making landfall near Puducherry on November 30, Cyclone Fengal weakened on Sunday, but torrential downpour under its influence paralysed the union territory, with the Army stepping in to evacuate stranded persons in inundated streets.

Four people died, officials said without divulging further details. Power supply which remained suspended for the whole region was restored in a phased manner on Monday morning. Some of the sub stations of the electricity department were water logged and immediate steps were taken to pump out the water, officials said.

Venkata Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Vallalar Salai, Kamarajar Salai and a number of residential colonies were water logged and residents stayed indoors, they said. Chief Minister N Rangasamy visited rain-ravaged areas in and around Puducherry on Sunday.

The extent of damage caused by cyclone Fengal and also heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are being assessed and a report would be sent to the union government, Rangasamy told reporters. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan also visited several rain ravaged areas.

Heaviest rainfall in Puducherry 50 years

Puducherry district Collector A Kulothungan on Monday said that the union territory recorded the heaviest rainfall and this was the first time that such a heavy downpour was recorded during the last 50 years in Puducherry. Relief camps were opened and people marooned in the flood were shifted to the camps where food packets were given, he said in a release.

The Collector said that with the help of the National Disaster Response Force team from Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu) and also with the help of the Army personnel deputed by the Defence department, a number of people including senior citizens were evacuated from their houses to the relief camps.

Kulothungan said that voluntary organisations, including the Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 volunteered to get ready the food packets and gave them to the inmates of the relief camps.

Tamil Nadu weather today

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over interior Tamil Nadu today Dec 2) and heavy rainfall at isolated places over the interior districts of the state adjoining to Kerala tomorrow (Dec 3).

Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall on the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Saturday, November 30, has caused widespread flooding in several areas, particularly in Cuddalore.

As the storm moves westward, heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, including coastal and Rayalaseema regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued warnings for continued severe weather in these areas.

KVS Srinivas, Managing Director of the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, said that cyclone Fengal is likely to move westwards very slowly, as it has remained stationary at the same location for the past six hours.

He further mentioned that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several regions of Andhra Pradesh, including the coastal and Rayalaseema regions, in the next 24 hours.

"As we forecasted for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, heavy t very heavy rainfall was recorded at some places in these regions. Many areas in Rayalaseema have recorded heavy rainfall. Today, moderate rainfall is likely to continue in many places of coastal Andhra Pradesh," said Srinivas.

"Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Kakinada and other districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as for Nellore in the south coastal region. Heavy rainfall is also expected in several areas of Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours," he added.

Kerala weather today

The IMD has issued a red alert for four districts of Kerala, forecasting extremely heavy rains today (December 2). According to the IMD, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall.

Though the weather agency earlier placed Kottayam and Pathanamthitta under an "orange" alert today, it was changed into a "red alert" later in the day on Sunday. A red alert indicates heavy to the extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert signifies very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert warns of heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Karnataka weather today

The impact of Cyclone Fengal is being seen in Karnataka too as the IMD has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru Urban and Rural and the districts of Ramanagara and Chikkaballapura for today (Dec. 2).

Bengaluru and the surrounding areas are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall today and tomorrow (Dec 1-2).