IMD Forecasts Heat Build-Up In Northwest India, Persistent Rain In Northeast and South

New Delhi: With the arrival of the monsoon still progressing patchily, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the day and night temperatures are going to increase sharply in Northwest and Central India over the days, while rainfall is still expected - albeit less intensity, over Northeast and some parts of Peninsular India.

According to the IMD's latest weather bulletin, the maximum temperatures in Northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, are likely to rise by 4-6 °C between June 6 and 9. In Central India, comprising Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, daytime temperatures are likely to increase by 2-4 °C before stabilizing in temperatures after June 9.

Overall, there is a heatwave alert over west Rajasthan from 8 to 11 June, while Odisha may also see similar conditions on Friday. Eastern states, such as Bihar and Jharkhand, may also see a brief respite from a few isolated thunderstorms and even rainfall during that period.

Excessive and persistent rainfall in the east and south

While the monsoon is weakening, many parts, mostly of eastern, southern states, are still expecting rain to occur. Assam and Meghalaya will see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall from 9 to 11 June. Lighter rainfall is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Mizoram during the week.

In South India, the IMD expects widespread light to moderate rain in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh through June 11. Thunderstorms with gusty winds up to 40 km/h are also forecast for Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from June 6–7. A yellow alert has been issued for Hyderabad, warning of thunderstorms and strong winds.

Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and parts of Goa will see moderate to heavy rain during the week, with thunderstorms and lightning likely to disrupt daily life. Rainfall will also affect parts of East India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are forecast to receive daily light to moderate rain, while Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand could experience brief but intense spells of thunderstorm-driven rain.

Delhi Weather: Pleasant Start, But Warming Ahead

Delhiites woke up to pleasant weather on Thursday, but the reprieve from summer heat will be short-lived. While IMD predicts below-normal temperatures through June 6, the mercury is expected to climb to 40–41°C by June 8.

According to the IMD, "The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 38–40°C and 25–27°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will remain near normal, while the maximum will return to seasonal norms by Saturday."