Weather God Likely To Play Truant: Sizzler In North; Rain Splash In South & East

New Delhi: As peak summer approaches, the weather god seems to be playing truant with unpredictable and inconsistent climate pattern setting the tone for the coming days.
According to the IMD, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, areas are getting ready to face the heat, while there are still rain and snow in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
On the other hand, eastern and central states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to experience a mix of heat and rainfall. The Northeastern and Southern states are expected to see thunderstorms and heavy showers.
Rising Temperatures in North India: Delhi, Haryana, Punjab & UP
Amidst the growing heatwaves, IMD predicted 38-40°C temperature in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh by March end.
Delhi: The next few days will be sunny with temperatures ranging between 34°C and 36°C on March 21st and 25th, respectively.
Ghaziabad & NCR: As per the health department, to provide shelter and to escape direct sunlight for the time between 11 AM - 4 PM are the first two things mentioned on a heatwave advisory.
Punjab & Haryana: Indeed, the mercury is rising and conservation experts fear water stress on the wheat and mustard crops.
Uttar Pradesh: Most parts of the state are forecast to remain dry except the western part of UP which will receive light showers.
Rain & Snowfall in Himalayan states: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, and Uttarakhand
On the contrary, there is an increase in temperature in the plains and the Himalayan states are getting rain and snowfall. Jammu & Kashmir & Himachal Pradesh will get their share of light to moderate snowfall at higher elevations in the next couple of days.
According to the forecast, the hill state of Uttarakhand will see rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Tourists in Shimla, Manali, and Gulmarg are suggested to inquire about the weather before they start their journey to escape the road blockages caused by snowfall.
Rajasthan & Bihar: Heat on the rise, rain may bring relief
Normally, there will be rain in the late afternoon and that will be followed by the wind that may bring a slight fall in the temperature. However, afterwards, the heat will be back. Besides, hot conditions will set in soon after this.
The maximum temperatures will be going up in the absence of rain. However, there is a little hope of rain on March 21-22, which could be beneficial. Officials in both regions stay watchful for health risks linked to heat and possible crop harm due to unpredictable weather.
Eastern & central India: Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh to get rain
The IMD expects moderate rain across many states in eastern and central India. In Jharkhand and Odisha, People can expect thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds (30-40 kmph) from March 20-22.
Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh: East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh will see scattered hailstorms and thunderstorms from March 20-22.
Northeast India: Heavy rain
States in the northeast will get widespread rain over the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh will have heavy rain and snow on March 21-22. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will face thunderstorms and strong winds.
Southern Assam might see some hailstorms on March 20-21.
Southern India: Rain in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana
Unlike North India, the southern area will get light to moderate rain over the next few days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal will have scattered showers between March 22-24.
Coastal Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh will face thunderstorms and strong winds (30-50 kmph). Telangana will witness hailstorm activity in the northern districts on the 21st and then in the southern ones on the 22nd of March. Kerala & South Interior Karnataka besides being warm and humid during the next five days are prone to thunderstorms, rain, and hail. The Southwest monsoon is preparing to make landfall in Kerala on the 5th of June, but it has been early for only three days.
Safety alert
In various Indian states where cruel weather spoils human lives, the Ministry of AYUSH came up with a nationwide awareness campaign targeting the entire population on means of preserving life in boiling weather.
How to stay safe during the heatwave
Stay hydrated: Ingestion of water should be regular and clothing should be limited to bags and shirts. Caffeinated and depersonalized drinks are to be completely avoided.
Avoid direct sunlight: Refrain from going outside from 11 AM to 4 PM.
Wear light clothes: Select lightweight, loose linens made of cotton and also ensure sunscreen application before venturing outdoors.
Use cool environments: The use of an air-conditioner is the most effective way of doing it.
Be aware of heatstroke symptoms: You must look for signals such as dizziness, nausea, feeling confused, or fainting. In case you are experiencing any of the above, urgently ask a doctor for help.