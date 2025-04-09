ETV Bharat / bharat

Heatwave Alert For Delhi, 6 States Amid Soaring Temperatures

New Delhi: A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi and bordering areas for impending heat and warm night conditions, IMD stated.

Heat warnings in various states comprise an extended alert that has already been issued for northwest and central India, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

On the warmest night of the season so far, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.6°C, roughly 5–7°C above normal. Daytime maximum temperature varied between 40–41°C in the city as Safdarjung recorded 41°C and Ayanagar 40.4°C. Some areas of Delhi-NCR reported heatwave conditions with gentle wind of about 8 kmph blowing from the southeast, as per IMD.

“Under the influence of a western disturbance, thunderstorms, lightning, and rain are likely over northwest India between April 9 and 11, accompanied by strong/gusty winds. As a result, prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to ease significantly from tomorrow, i.e., April 10. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on April 9 and 10, after which an improvement is expected. Thunderstorms and lightning with rain are likely to continue over eastern and northeastern India till April 12.”

According to IMD's operational definitions, heat waves occur in the plains when maximum temperatures of at least 40 °C are recorded and are at least 4.5 °C above the normal. Severe heat wave occurs when the temperature is at least 6.5 °C above normal or at least 45 °C (or 47 °C regardless of departure).

Rajasthan Worst Hit

Twenty districts in Rajasthan are under yellow alert with an orange alert issued for Sri Ganganagar and Jhunjhunu. Districts like Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, and Jaipur are under severe heat with Barmer being the hottest at 46.4°C and 7.6°C above seasonal average. Other cities having severe heatwave conditions include Jaisalmer at 45°C, Chittorgarh at 44.5°C, and Bikaner at 44.4°C.

Heatwave Affects Central and Western India

In Gujarat, Surendranagar recorded 44.8°C, while Rajkot and Amreli recorded above 43°C. Mahuva saw a spike in temperatures, witnessing 43.4°C, with a departure of 8.3°C above normal.

In Maharashtra, the cities were experiencing high temperatures with extreme heat in Akola at 44.1°C, Nandurbar at 43.5°C, and Jalgaon clustered close at 43.3°C. In Madhya Pradesh, Guna and Ratlam saw their share of heat at 43.4°C and 43.2°C, respectively.

As per IMD data, all 27 weather stations in affected states on Tuesday recorded temperatures at or above 43°C, 19 of which were in heatwave or severe heatwave conditions.