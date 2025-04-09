Heatwave Alert For Delhi, 6 States Amid Soaring Temperatures

New Delhi: A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi and bordering areas for impending heat and warm night conditions, IMD stated.
Heat warnings in various states comprise an extended alert that has already been issued for northwest and central India, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.
On the warmest night of the season so far, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.6°C, roughly 5–7°C above normal. Daytime maximum temperature varied between 40–41°C in the city as Safdarjung recorded 41°C and Ayanagar 40.4°C. Some areas of Delhi-NCR reported heatwave conditions with gentle wind of about 8 kmph blowing from the southeast, as per IMD.
“Under the influence of a western disturbance, thunderstorms, lightning, and rain are likely over northwest India between April 9 and 11, accompanied by strong/gusty winds. As a result, prevailing heatwave conditions are expected to ease significantly from tomorrow, i.e., April 10. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on April 9 and 10, after which an improvement is expected. Thunderstorms and lightning with rain are likely to continue over eastern and northeastern India till April 12.”
According to IMD's operational definitions, heat waves occur in the plains when maximum temperatures of at least 40 °C are recorded and are at least 4.5 °C above the normal. Severe heat wave occurs when the temperature is at least 6.5 °C above normal or at least 45 °C (or 47 °C regardless of departure).
Rajasthan Worst Hit
Twenty districts in Rajasthan are under yellow alert with an orange alert issued for Sri Ganganagar and Jhunjhunu. Districts like Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, and Jaipur are under severe heat with Barmer being the hottest at 46.4°C and 7.6°C above seasonal average. Other cities having severe heatwave conditions include Jaisalmer at 45°C, Chittorgarh at 44.5°C, and Bikaner at 44.4°C.
Heatwave Affects Central and Western India
In Gujarat, Surendranagar recorded 44.8°C, while Rajkot and Amreli recorded above 43°C. Mahuva saw a spike in temperatures, witnessing 43.4°C, with a departure of 8.3°C above normal.
In Maharashtra, the cities were experiencing high temperatures with extreme heat in Akola at 44.1°C, Nandurbar at 43.5°C, and Jalgaon clustered close at 43.3°C. In Madhya Pradesh, Guna and Ratlam saw their share of heat at 43.4°C and 43.2°C, respectively.
As per IMD data, all 27 weather stations in affected states on Tuesday recorded temperatures at or above 43°C, 19 of which were in heatwave or severe heatwave conditions.
The IMD is likely to see a gradual dissipation of heatwave conditions after April 10 over northwest India and Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh after April 11. Isolated to scattered heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Vidarbha on April 9.
Warm nights are also likely in isolated pockets of West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Marathwada, and Madhya Maharashtra.
Exceptionally Hot Summer Ahead
While the northern and central regions endure scorching heat, southern and northeastern India are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. States including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds today. Bihar may experience an isolated hailstorm, while heavy rain is forecast for parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh between April 9 and 10.
In the western Himalayan region, isolated hailstorms and light rain are expected in Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh through April 11.
Despite short-term relief in some areas, the IMD has warned of an exceptionally hot summer ahead, with above-normal temperatures expected across most parts of India during April–June.
What residents say?
Gaurav Kumar, a tea stall vendor said, "The heat has increased so much that it feels like June. The temperature has already reached 40 degrees. At my stall, I find people coming to buy lassi and cold drink instead of tea. Also there is a demand for chilled water bottles."
Kamlesh Kumar, a tourist said, "Right now we are in the month of April but it is already so hot. We have come for sight-seeing so facing problems. We are feeling extremely thirsty and have to look for water but the water in Delhi is dirty so we cannot drink it from anywhere. So we have to roam around in search of a bottle of cold water."
Santoshi Devi, resident of Gurgaon said she is unable to sleep at night because of the heat. "It becomes very difficult to go out for a walk and if no drinking water facilities are found then it becomes more difficult. Even animals and birds are troubled by the heat. The rising temperatures are also taking a toll on trees. Such high temperature is not good for health as one can easily fall sick. The demand for AC has also risen so our electricity bill will also surge," she said.