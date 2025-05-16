'Weaponising Water Is Inhumane': Mehbooba Counters Omar Over His Call to Resume Tulbul Project Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday criticised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his call to revive the long-stalled Tulbul Navigation Project in North Kashmir. She claimed that such proposals can reignite tensions between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mehbooba responded to a video shared by Omar showing an aerial view of Wular Lake and the site of the Tulbul Barrage, and questioned the timing and intent behind his remarks.

"J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Project amid ongoing tensions between India & Pakistan is deeply unfortunate,” Mehbooba wrote. "At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war—with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction and immense suffering—such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative."

Mehbooba, who heads the People's Democratic Party (PDP), said Kashmiris deserved peace, not political posturing over sensitive issues like water-sharing.

"Weaponising something as essential and life giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalizing what should remain a bilateral matter," she added.

Her remarks came in response to a post by Omar on Thursday, in which the National Conference leader shared a 30-second aerial video of the Wular Lake in north Kashmir, where the civil works of the proposed Tulbul Navigation Barrage can be seen.

The work on the project began in the early 1980s but later halted under Pakistani objections rooted in the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). “The Wular Lake in North Kashmir. The civil works you see in the video is the Tulbul Navigation Barrage,” Omar said in a post on X.

"It was started in the early 1980s but had to be abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty. Now that the IWT has been ‘temporarily suspended’ I wonder if we will be able to resume the project."

Omar argued that completing the barrage could offer strategic and economic benefits. "It will give us the advantage of allowing us to use the Jhelum for navigation. It will also improve the power generation of downstream power projects, especially in winter," he added.

The Tulbul project, as originally conceived, involved building a 439-foot-long and 40-foot-wide barrage on the Jhelum River at the mouth of Wular Lake. With a proposed storage capacity of 0.30 million acre-feet of water, the structure was intended to regulate flow during lean months and facilitate summer navigation between Baramulla and Srinagar.

However, the project has remained mired in diplomatic deadlock since 1987 after Pakistan claimed it violated the IWT, the 1960 agreement brokered by the World Bank to share the waters of the Indus basin. India has maintained that the project is well within the treaty’s technical parameters.