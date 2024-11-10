ETV Bharat / bharat

Wealth Creators Must Not Feel Heat Of System: Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar said those in commerce and business must not feel "heat of the system" as they are the job and wealth creators.

File photo of Jagdeep Dhankhar (IANS)
By PTI

New Delhi: Those in commerce and business must not feel "heat of the system" as they are the job and wealth creators and contribute to social harmony, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday. He also said that the principle of "economic nationalism" was more important than fiscal gains of a few individuals.

Addressing an event of Maharaja Agrasen Technical Education Society here, Dhankhar said he has always advocated that "those in trade, commerce, industry must not feel heat of the system. They must have respect in society". The vice president was of the view that this segment was the job and wealth creator and contributes to social harmony.

"They are economy drivers ...They have learned the art in this country to give back to the society. By and large they do it," he said while noting that the freedom movement of India is dotted by their contribution. The vice president also underlined the need to follow the principles of economic nationalism, whereby unnecessary imports can be curbed to save foreign exchange and help local industry flourish.

He told the students that they should respect various views and should never ignore the other point-of-view to ensure social harmony. Dhankhar also said that divergent views help in course correction. "Tolerance is a virtue. It is deeply embedded in the ethos of our civilisation. It is the premise of harmony and inclusivity in society. It is an inalienable facet of social harmony," he said.

Lauding the newly-launched internship scheme and National Education Policy (NEP), Dhankhar underlined that NEP evolved after three decades of intense discussions, taking into consideration thousands of inputs. He said it provides for experiential learning, critical thinking, while enabling industry-academia partnership for research.

