Will Seek Experts Advice On Investigation Under CrPC Act Against CM Siddaramaiah: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Thursday said that the Special Court of Representatives directed an investigation against state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under the old CrPC Act in connection with the MUDA 'scam'.

"But now the BNSS Act has come into effect. We will proceed after taking legal advice in this regard," Parameshwara told reporters here near his residence in Sadashivnagar.

"On Wednesday, the Special Court of Representatives directed an investigation under the old CrPC Act. But the CRPC Acts are no longer in existence. So it should not be applied. The BNSS Act has come into effect from 1st July 2024. There is a discussion that the investigation should have been directed under the new act. Let's see what legal experts have to say'' he said.

According to the Karnataka Home Minister, the Chief Minister can approach the Divisional Bench of the High Court challenging the verdict or can go to the Supreme Court.

"We have options before us. We will check and take legal advice and take a final decision," he added.

Responding to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's repeated requests for reports of prosecutions of officers, he said, "We don't have to answer everything. He is a constitutional man. The Chief Minister is the Executive Head of Government. There is no need to report to him daily. We inform him when making important decisions. If he writes a paper every day, we cannot give answers to it," he said.

Talking about the opposition's protest seeking the Chief Minister's resignation, the Home Minister added, "They will do it as an opposition. We will do what is legally required. We will check legally. Is there no law in this country? They are making allegations for Siddaramaiah to resign. They made false accusations,'' he said.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by MUDA.