We Will Focus On Four-Point Agenda: Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Co-Chairman Of Leh Apex Body

Leh: Preparations are underway for the much-anticipated High Power Committee meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs, scheduled for December 3 in Delhi.

A few committee members have already arrived in the national capital, while others are expected in the coming days. With a four-point agenda focused on key issues such as statehood, the Sixth Schedule, separate PSC, and parliamentary representation, the people of Ladakh are eagerly awaiting the talks, hoping for meaningful progress on their long-standing demands.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Chering Dorjay Lakrook, Co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body and President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, shared insights on the preparations for the upcoming High Power Committee talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

ETB: What will be the primary focus of the upcoming High Power Committee meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 3?

Lakrook: We will focus on the four-point agenda including statehood for Ladakh, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, the establishment of a separate Public Service Commission (PSC), and the allocation of two Member of Parliament (MP) seats. Among these, the primary emphasis will be on statehood, the Sixth Schedule, and securing 2 MP seats.

ETB: How are you ensuring that the upcoming talks will focus on the Four-Point Agenda?

Lakrook: Last time, we had meaningful discussions on establishing a separate Public Service Commission (PSC), but it remains inconclusive. Whether a separate PSC will be granted is yet to be seen. If not, we may need to explore the option of Ladakh continuing under the Jammu & Kashmir PSC. This matter is still pending resolution. Regarding reservations for Ladakh, the principle of 80% reservation for Ladakhis has been acknowledged, but the modalities—such as cut-off marks and conditions—remain unclear. Further clarity is needed on how this 80% reservation will be implemented. Additionally, we hope to revisit the issue of the Sixth Schedule, as serious discussions on this topic have not taken place previously. This time, we aim to have comprehensive discussions on the entire four-point agenda.

ETB: How about the unemployment issues?

Lakrook: We will also address the long-standing recruitment issues that have remained unresolved in Ladakh.

ETB: What are our expectations from the government this time?

Lakrook: We hope that the discussions will focus on the four-point agenda and be both meaningful and productive. Given the complexity of the issues, it is clear that they cannot be resolved in a single meeting. A follow-up meeting should be scheduled promptly, without a long delay. If we are called once and then left waiting for another 6-7 months, it may force us to protest again. We trust that such delays will be avoided and that discussions will proceed without unnecessary gaps.

ETB: What is your response to the recent demand for talks to be held with top officials like the Prime Minister or Amit Shah?

The High Power Committee has already been formed under the chairmanship of MoS and will be led by Nityanand Rai. The meeting is scheduled for the afternoon of December 3 in Delhi. Half of the committee members are already in Delhi, and the rest will arrive in the coming days. Before the meeting with MHA, we will have discussions among the High Power Committee members.

ETB: Are the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance in agreement?

Lakrook: Both the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance have supported the four-point agenda, and it has been almost a year now.

ETB: Any message?

Lakrook: Before the talks, we cannot say much beyond what has already been mentioned. Once the discussions take place, we will have a clearer understanding of the situation. Until then, we are keeping our fingers crossed.