We Want Captured BSF Jawan To Be Brought Back At The Earliest: Bengal CM Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the BSF jawan from the state, who was captured by Pakistan Rangers at the international border in the Firozpur district of Punjab on April 23 for mistakenly crossing over the international border, should be brought back as soon as possible.

"It is very sad. He is Mr Sahu, and our party MP, Kalyan Banerjee, is in contact with his family. The government is also in contact, and we want him to be brought back as soon as possible," she told reporters before leaving for Murshidabad to take care of the situation in the aftermath of the protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which turned violent.

After the capture of Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw of the 24th battalion, the BSF protested with Pakistan Rangers, demanding his repatriation. Earlier, such inadvertent crossings on either side were resolved quickly, but this time the Pakistani side has remained "non-committal" on the whereabouts and the date of return of the jawan, which could be due to rising India-Pakistan tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The border guarding force has also instituted an inquiry into the incident. Officials said a protest note has been sent to Pakistan Rangers, and they have remained "non-committal" on the whereabouts and the date of return of the jawan.

"About five flag meetings have taken place between the two sides, but no final word on his return has come up. A protest note has been given to the sector commander of the Rangers by the BSF", the officials said.

They said that the jawan is understood to have been moved to a Rangers' base along the Lahore-Amritsar sector and may be handed over to the BSF soon. The Rangers have maintained a stoic silence and have neither issued a protest note nor communicated about his condition, they said.

Social media handles from Pakistan had issued pictures of Shaw where he was seen blindfolded and sitting in a vehicle, and standing under a tree with his rifle, magazine with bullets, belt and other belongings kept on the ground, according to officials.

Shaw was part of the 'Kisan Guard' that was deployed for the protection of Indian farmers who till their land near the border fence and the trooper apparently "miscalculated" the alignment of the IB and stepped on the other side to rest under a nearby tree from where he was apprehended by the Rangers, officials said.