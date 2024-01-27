'We think Mamata ji is still in INDIA alliance': Shashi Tharoor during his Kolkata visit

Kolkata : Even as CM Mamata Banerjee distanced herself from the Congress, its high command is still trying to strengthen ties with the ruling TMC in West Bengal. "We think Mamata Ji is still in the INDIA Alliance," claimed senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor speaking to close circles in Kolkata. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called Mamata Banerjee yesterday after Trinamool made an announcement on its 'Ekala Chalo' policy.

In this context, Shashi Tharoor's comments about Mamata assumed significance. Tharoor is here to attend a few party programmes in Kolkata, which are considered politically significant. CM Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the Trinamool was not in agreement with the Congress in West Bengal. Her party had blamed the state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the stalemate.

The Trinamool Congress was also miffed with Adhir Chowdhury for calling TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien as a foreigner. Shashi Tharoor did not want to make any comment on the issue on Saturday. However, Tharoor told the media that the Congress wants to defeat the BJP in general. "We (INDIA Alliance) basically want to defeat the BJP. That is the main objective," Tharoor said.

It is learnt that Congress is taking state by state for seat sharing. "I am from Kerala. Where there will be no seat sharing. There will likely be no talks between the CPI(M) and the Congress. However, in Karnataka, we are confident that we will form a seat-sharing alliance between CPI(M), Congress and others," Tharoor revealed.

In a question about the turbulent situation in Bihar, Shashi Tharoor said, "We are happy that this has happened. We are sure that we will form an alliance in this manner in more states."