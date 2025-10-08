ETV Bharat / bharat

‘We Teach Peace, But What They Know Is War’: Former UNESCO Official Recounts Gaza Children’s Trauma

"There are no words to describe the horrific situation where half of the twenty children in one classroom are killed," his voice trembled as he described the trauma. Menon added that even during his tenure, schools were attacked, and children were killed. The greatest mental health challenge faced by aid workers, he said, was getting the children who had survived the attacks to return to school.

Mohanan B. Menon displays an intricately woven Palestinian tapestry or textile, a handmade souvenir he received from Palestinian students while overseeing educational programs for refugees across the Middle East. The vibrant piece features traditional geometric Tatreez patterns. (ETV Bharat)

"Children in Gaza, he said, particularly girls, are 'highly motivated' in their studies, recognising education as a vital path out of their current predicament. However, he claimed that Israel actively prevented the entry of essential educational materials, viewing even textbooks as "combustible material" that were not permitted into Gaza.

Speaking to ETV Bharat from his Kochi residence, Menon expressed deep anguish over the loss of life and revealed the significant psychological challenges faced in restoring education for surviving Palestinian children. He also lamented the dichotomy between the subjects taught and the reality experienced by the children, noting the tragic loss of "innocent children who don't even know why they are being killed.

Kochi: “In Gaza’s schools, we teach human rights, peace, and friendship, but the children there experience the exact opposite," said Mohanan B. Menon from Kerala, who served as the Head of UNESCO's Education Programme in the region.

Despite the harrowing experiences, the former UNESCO official has a firm belief in the Palestinian people's resilience. "We just have to see how many years it will take," he said, predicting a powerful return for the community post-conflict. Menon, whose three years working with Palestinian children transformed his own perspectives, stated he witnessed an "unmatched will and motivation" among Palestinians.

He ultimately departed from the region because he could no longer bear the sight of their difficulties. Menon remains in contact with Palestinian families in Jordan, many of whom have relatives killed in Gaza. He expressed deep disturbance over the news of children's deaths, particularly reports that many children were killed by gunshots to the back of the head, which he believes strengthens the suspicion that Israel is deliberately targeting children.

Noting that Israel’s genocidal project is aimed at reducing the future Palestinian population, the former UNESCO official said that, in 1947, the Jewish population in the Palestine region was only fifteen per cent, with the majority being Arabs, including Muslims and Christians.

A treasured Palestinian cross-stitch (Tatreez) wall hanging gifted to Mohanan B. Menon by Palestinian children during his time as UNESCO's Head of Educational Projects for UNRWA in Gaza and the West Bank. The piece carries the heartfelt message, "God Bless Our Home." (ETV Bharat)

He observed a recent shift in the regional and global perspective, stating that while some Arab nations previously showed little interest in resolving the Palestinian issue, the demand for an independent Palestine has now gained global recognition. However, he does not foresee a swift resolution to the crisis. Menon traced the origins of the Palestinian issue to World War II, noting that Hitler's mass killing of Jews led to the idea of settling them in Palestine under the false premise that the land was largely unpopulated.

His work began in 2007 when he joined UNESCO to head its education programme as part of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), a program established in 1950. At that time, key challenges were in the health and food sectors. As part of this work, UNESCO officers ran over 700 schools, teacher training centres, and polytechnics in Gaza, the West Bank, and refugee-hosting countries like Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan.

Menon cherishes the handicrafts given to him by the children, which he keeps at his home. "The strength and inspiration of these children can be read from these artefacts," he said, visibly moved by the continuous news of their deaths. He often communicated with the children in Gaza during his visits from Amman and is now uncertain how many of them are still alive.