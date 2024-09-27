ETV Bharat / bharat

We Stand With CM Siddaramaiah: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge As Lokayukta Police Registers FIR In MUDA Case

Bengaluru (Karnataka): As the Lokayukta Police registered a FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case on court directions, Congress National President extended support to the beleaguered CM.

''We stand with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. We support him. Because he represents our party and he is not the individual," said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge while speaking to the mediapersons near his residence at Bengaluru's Sadashivnagar.

"It is a high political question that the high command is standing with the CM after the FIR has been registered. We stand with him and support him. I will give an answer in Haryana to PM Modi talking about Dalit leaders and Dalit Fund in Haryana," Kharge said.

''If CM Siddaramaiah had to resign when the FIR was registered, did Modi resign when the Godhra case happened? Many cases against Amit Shah also. No one should be targeted personally. If they damage the CM's image, it will also damage the party. They(BJP) want to damage the Congress party," he added.

"Today they may be, tomorrow they may not be. But the party will continue," he said implicitly at the same time.

"They are doing all this to spoil the basic votes of the Congress party. The law takes its own course of action. The situation examines what comes up. Even though there is nothing, everyday they say Muda Muda. Businessmen looted 16 lakh crore money. There is no charge sheet. No conviction. Now they are fighting over a small issue,'' Kharge further said.