We Stand With CM Siddaramaiah: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge As Lokayukta Police Registers FIR In MUDA Case

Bengaluru (Karnataka): As the Lokayukta Police registered a FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case on court directions, Congress National President extended support to the beleaguered CM.
''We stand with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. We support him. Because he represents our party and he is not the individual," said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge while speaking to the mediapersons near his residence at Bengaluru's Sadashivnagar.
"It is a high political question that the high command is standing with the CM after the FIR has been registered. We stand with him and support him. I will give an answer in Haryana to PM Modi talking about Dalit leaders and Dalit Fund in Haryana," Kharge said.
''If CM Siddaramaiah had to resign when the FIR was registered, did Modi resign when the Godhra case happened? Many cases against Amit Shah also. No one should be targeted personally. If they damage the CM's image, it will also damage the party. They(BJP) want to damage the Congress party," he added.
"Today they may be, tomorrow they may not be. But the party will continue," he said implicitly at the same time.
"They are doing all this to spoil the basic votes of the Congress party. The law takes its own course of action. The situation examines what comes up. Even though there is nothing, everyday they say Muda Muda. Businessmen looted 16 lakh crore money. There is no charge sheet. No conviction. Now they are fighting over a small issue,'' Kharge further said.
The Congress President said that it was “not the first time that the CBI has been denied the right to open a consent investigation”.
“This was also done during the reign of Devaraj urs. When I was the Home Minister, I recommended three investigations like the Veerappan case, Telgi case and one case of Kolar. But the CBI did not investigate. Veerappan killed hundreds of people, Telgi used thousands of crores of government money. It was not investigated by the CBI. I am not talking about the tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the Karnataka government," he said.
On Friday, the Mysuru Lokayukta Police registered an F.I.R against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case following directions by a Special Court dealing with the cases of people's representatives.
The FIR registered under case number 11/2024 has CM Siddaramaiah mentioned as A1 and his wife Parvathi as A2, besides two others.
The FIR came two days after the special court ordered a Lokayukta police probe against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. Earlier, the Karnataka High Court also upheld the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct a probe against Siddaramaiah over alleged irregularities in the allotment of about fourteen sites to his wife Parvathi.
