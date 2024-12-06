ETV Bharat / bharat

We Signed A Framework Agreement With NSCN-IM, Says Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: Amid a deadlock over an imminent solution of the Indo-Naga peace talk, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Friday highlighted the Framework Agreement (FA) signed between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) in 2015 as an achievement of the Narendra Modi government's last 10-years.

Rai did not respond about the latest status of the peace agreement as well as the government’s stand over the NSCN-IM demand for a separate flag and a separate constitution.

In fact, a separate flag and constitution are the two core demands of the Naga rebel groups, which were also reportedly included in the framework agreement.

"There was a framework agreement signed with the NSCN-IM and extension of ceasefire with different Naga rebel groups," Rai told reporters on the achievements of the Centre over the last 10-years in the northeast.

The decades-long talk between the Centre and NSCN-IM is currently in a deadlock over the issue of a separate flag and a separate constitution.

Stating that his government has taken several proactive actions to control the situation in Manipur, Rai said, “We came to an understanding with the two communities (Kukis and Meeteis) of Manipur to bring peace in the State.”

He said over 75 per cent of the geographical area of the northeast has been made free from the Armed Forces Special (Powers) Act following the improved law and order situation of the region.

“The northeastern States have registered a 71 per cent decrease in insurgency-related violence in the last 10 years. There was also a 60 per cent decrease in the casualties of security forces as well as an 82 per cent decrease in the casualty of civilians in the region," said Rai.