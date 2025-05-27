We Lost Nambala Keshava Rao To Betrayal By Comrades Who Surrendered: Maoist Spokesperson

Hyderabad: The Dandakaranyam Special Zonal Committee of the CPI (Maoist) has alleged that the death of its Central Committee general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Baswaraj or BR Dada, in the recent Chhattisgarh encounter was the result of internecine betrayal. In a strongly worded statement released on Monday, Vikalp, the committee's official spokesperson, said traitors who had surrendered to the police helped security forces zero in on Rao.

Rao was killed in an encounter on May 21, along the Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh. Initially, the police claimed to have gunned down 27 Maoists. However, Vikalp said the number was 28, including BR Dada, and one body was taken away by the police.

"The police knew Dada's location in Abujmarh for the past six months. After the failure of initial raids in January and February based on inputs from surrendered cadres, six more members surrendered, including a key security unit member. That was a turning point," said Vikalp.

He further detailed how police forces from Orsa, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bijapur converged on the area from May 17, surrounding Dada's unit with 20,000 personnel. "Five encounters occurred on May 19, but there were no casualties. However, on May 21, intense firing began. Revolutionaries trapped in the cordon had no food or water for 60 hours. Despite being only 35 in number, they resisted fiercely," Vikalp added.

According to Vikalp, Commander Chandan was killed during the gunfight, and though a few members broke through the cordon, the remaining could not escape due to heavy firing. "In the final stage, 28 of the 35 members were killed, and Dada was reportedly caught alive and then shot dead by the police. Only seven members escaped," he added.

"We accept that the party failed to protect Dada. We reduced his security from 60 to 35 members as a strategy. During the operation, he refused to retreat, saying he had only three more years of responsibility left and that young leaders must be protected. He guided us till the last breath," Vikalp recalled.

Blaming the Centre for ignoring requests for talks, Vikalp said, "May 21 marks a dark day in the history of the Indian revolutionary movement. The Centre agreed to a ceasefire when Pakistan asked, but ignored our repeated appeals for a dialogue. I urge the public to support true patriots who are sacrificing their lives to protect the people, the land and the environment."