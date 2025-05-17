Working On Plan To Seek Centre's Help To Rehabilitate Residents Affected By Pak Shelling: J-K LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a comprehensive plan would be prepared to seek assistance from the Centre for the rehabilitation of residents affected by shelling.

"Many houses and commercial properties here have been damaged due to the shelling from the adversary. Today, I visited those places with a senior administrative officers, saw the situation with my own eyes, and interacted with the people to understand their problems," Sinha told reporters in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

He said the administration has done an assessment of the losses and immediate assistance has been provided to the people. "Those who have not got assistance till now, will be provided today," he added. However, the LG said the assistance provided to the people was not sufficient and the UT government would seek more assistance from the Centre.

"Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and senior officers will prepare a comprehensive plan for the damage and based on that, we will request the Central government, and rehabilitate the affected people," he said.