'Joined The Battle': Anand Mahindra Praises GST Overhaul, Quotes Swami Vivekananda's 'Arise, Awake...'

New Delhi: Noted industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, invoked Swami Vivekananda's famous words “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached” as he praised the major GST overhaul by the centre on Wednesday.

Seeking more reforms, Mahindra said they would trigger consumption and investment and as a result "expand economy".

"We have now joined the battle… More and faster reforms are the surest way to unleash consumption and investment. Those, in turn, will expand the economy and amplify India’s voice in the world. But let’s remember the famous exhortation of Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.” So, more reforms, please," he said in a post on X.

His reaction came after the GST Council approved a rate overhaul on Wednesday by limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri. GST tax rates on common use items, ranging from hair oil to corn flakes, TVs, and personal health and life insurance policies, were slashed.

The GST reforms come amid the US imposing high tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, though Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her media briefing late Wednesday evening after a marathon GST Council meeting, said the GST rate cuts had nothing to do with the US tariffs. She said all decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement with any state.

Mahindra Group CEO & MD Anish Shah also praised the tax overhaul and termed it a "defining moment in India's journey towards building a simpler, fairer, and more inclusive tax system".

Shah, in a statement, said the Mahindra group views these reforms as transformative as it simplifies compliance, expands affordability, and energises consumption, while enabling industry to invest with greater confidence.

"The next-generation GST reforms announced today mark a defining moment in India's journey towards building a simpler, fairer, and more inclusive tax system," he said.