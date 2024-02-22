"No Problem in Discussion, They Are Our Annadatas": Anurag Thakur on Farmers Demands

New Delhi: Emphasising the dialogue as the only way to address farmers' concernss, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the government is always ready for discussion with the farmers, adding that farmers are the nation's 'Annadatas' The Union Minister also slammed the UPA government, asserting that the Modi-led government has allocated more funds for farmers compared to the UPA's expenditure during its tenure.

"Earlier also we were ready for discussions, still we are ready and in the future also we will be ready. we don't have any problem, they are our 'Annadatas'...," he said. "Despite the increase in the prices of fertilizers across the world, we prevented the rise in fertilizer and urea costs for farmers.

The Government of India provided subsidies amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore. We worked continuously in the last three years and brought Nano Urea and not only this, I want to tell you that in the 10 years of UPA, Rs 5.50 lakh crore were spent on MSP for wheat, paddy, and oilseeds. The Modi government has allocated Rs 18 lakh 39 thousand crores, which is more than 3.50 times," Thakur said.

"If I give you the example of pulses, the UPA government spent Rs 1936 crore, the Modi government spent more than Rs 55,000 crore," he added. The Union Minister continued his attacks on the UPA government and said that during the time of Congress, there was neither respect for farmers nor funding.

"They (UPA) spent Rs 11,000 crore in oilseeds, we spent Rs 33,000crore. They spent Rs 2 lakh 80 thousand on wheat, we spent Rs 12 lakh 80 thousand. It was the Modi government that deposited Rs 2.81 lakh crore in the accounts of 12 crore farmers, and during the UPA, farmers did not get compensation. At our time, compensation worth Rs 1.54 lakh crore has been given under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana," Anurag Thakur said.

"During their (UPA) time, money was not received from banks. In 2013-14, Rs 7.3 lakh crore was given. We gave more than Rs 20 lakh crore to the farmers in 2021-22. This was our duty towards the farmers, that is why Modi ji has created the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Look at each step in that direction, we spent Rs 15,511 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Sichayi Yojana," he added.