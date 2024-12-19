We Destroyed Your Fake Narrative In Elections: Fadnavis Tells Oppn In Assembly

Nagpur: Striking a combative note, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that during the recent state elections, the BJP-led alliance demolished the fake narrative spread by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha poll campaign. Speaking in the legislative assembly here, he asked the Opposition to introspect and accept the people's mandate.

He was a modern-day `Abhimanyu' who knows how to break the `chakra-vyuha', Fadnavis said, invoking the Mahabharata imagery. He also assured that all the ongoing schemes of the government including the flagship Ladki Bahin scheme for women will continue.

The December installment of the Ladki Bahin scheme will be deposited in the bank accounts of eligible women by month-end, the chief minister stated. The winter session of the state legislature is underway in Nagpur following the BJP-led Mahayuti's massive victory in the November 20 assembly elections.