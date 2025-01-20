We Could Have Ensured Capital Punishment: CM Banerjee On RG Kar Verdict

Malda: Expressing dismay over the RG Kar Medic Case verdict, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she wanted the convict to be sent to the gallows and the state government would have ensured it. Banerjee was airborne to Malda while the Sealdah Court pronounced the quantum of the sentence.

Raising doubts over the role of CBI, she said if the investigation was carried out under the aegis of the state government they would have ensured Sanjay Roy, the convict, was hanged.

"We demanded capital punishment long back and had the state government investigated the case, we would have ensured Sanjay Roy's capital punishment," Banerjee said.

Banerjee's chopper landed in Malda from Murshidabad at 3 pm on Monday where he was welcomed by state ministers Sabina Yasmin, Tajmul Hossain and district leaders of Trinammol.

She took up the microphone at the helipad to say, "As I was in the chopper, could not hear the matter in detail. I just heard from you that the convict in the RG Kar Rape-Murder case was awarded a life term. Since the beginning, we have been demanding capital punishment for him and are still firm on our stand. But I have nothing to say about the court verdict as I can only talk about myself and my party. We ensured the death penalty in three cases within 60 days but are not in the know of how this big an incident didn't attract capital punishment. If the case was with us, we would have ensured it long back."

"I don't know how the lawyers argued in court and what logic they presented before it. The case was intentionally snatched from our hands to give it to CBI. These beasts of hell should get stringent punishment. I can't say anything about the details as I am also a lawyer. But I could have been at peach if the death penalty was awarded," she added.