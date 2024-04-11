'We Could and Should Have Planned Better But Worst is Behind Us': Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan

Vistara, which was forced to cancel or delay over 100 flights as the pilots went on a mass 'sick leave' over the last few days, on April 11 assured its employees that it has stabilised operations - Reports ETV Bharat's Saurabh Sharma.

New Delhi: Amidst the turbulent phase that the Tata group airline Vistara is facing after its pilots went on mass strike over the last few days leading to cancellation of nearly 10% of its flight operations on Thursday informed that "we have already stabilised our operations" but "we could and should have planned better."

In a monthly letter addressed to its employees, Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan said "As you are no doubt aware, we faced significant operational disruption from 31 March to 2 April. The anxiety and frustration felt by our customers was matched in even measure to the pain that all of us felt in seeing our much-loved brand drawing negative commentary from various quarters."

He further said that there has been some misrepresentation and adds that "I assure you that the worst is behind us, and we have already stabilised our operations, with our on-time performance (OTP) increasing to 89% on 9 April 2024 (second highest among all Indian airlines)."

Pointing out to the turbulent phase, he said that "there were a multitude of reasons behind this, including ATC delays, bird hits, and maintenance activities early last month - all of which had a cascading effect on a highly optimised network. We were stretched in our pilot rosters and there was not enough resilience to withstand injects that we would otherwise have weathered."

"We could and should have planned better, and this has been a learning experience for us which we will review thoroughly", he said. He further express gratitude to its pilots and other staff for their "cooperation" and managing things with "utmost professionalism".

On the customers front, he adds that "we have reached out to each customer impacted by cancellations and delays over the affected period. We have provided the necessary compensation as per the regulatory mandate, and have also offered additional service recovery vouchers for passengers whose flights were significantly delayed."

