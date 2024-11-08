'We Chose Words Wisely': CM Omar Abdullah Defends Resolution On J&K's Special Status Restoration

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday called the first session of the Union Territory assembly "historic" for its agenda and accomplishments. Reflecting on his time in the assembly in 2014, Omar recalled how Jammu and Kashmir once had its own flag, constitution, and unique identity, stating somberly, "Now, nothing is left."

Omar Abdullah made the remarks during the Motion of Thanks on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's address, as the assembly convened its five-day session. Recalling his detention at Hari Niwas on August 4, 2019, just before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, he described the experience as an "ordeal." Omar Abdullah expressed optimism about restoring statehood, saying, "I am now envisioning our destination, which is very near."

Criticizing the BJP for disruptions starting on the third day of the session, Omar Abdullah accused the party of failing to fulfill its role in holding the government accountable, noting, "Their responsibility was to hold us accountable, but they left the House." He also blamed the previous PDP-BJP coalition for eroding financial autonomy by implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which he said ultimately led to the events of August 5, 2019.

Omar Abdullah condemned PDP leaders, including the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti, for allying with the BJP in 2014, arguing they compromised Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy for power. "Those who talk about resolutions and raise banners should look inward. They compromised everything for power," he said.

On the National Conference's resolution seeking special status restoration, Omar Abdullah addressed criticism from opposition parties, particularly the BJP. He defended the resolution, saying it reflects the will of the people without risking outright rejection by the central government. "We chose words wisely to keep dialogue open with any future government. This resolution has given people a window of hope," he explained.

"Had this resolution been weak or compromised, the prime minister would not mention in his speeches about it. We have to see towards the future. We didn't want to use such words which would restrict our options."

"We don't have much expectations from the present central government. The government will not remain always. Tomorrow, the government will change...," he said.

"People got back their voice and they are now able to speak. We were feeling choked and thought that we could not make our point. But this resolution has made people talk and debate," he said.

The BJP boycotted the final day of the session, opposing the National Conference-led government's resolution for dialogue with the central government on restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary tabled the resolution, which passed by a majority voice vote, prompting the BJP's protests. Clashes erupted from day three, leading to the ejection of 12 BJP legislators on the last day, with six legislators injured and one reportedly fracturing his hand.

This brief five-day session marked the first legislative business for Jammu and Kashmir's newly elected representatives in the Union Territory assembly.