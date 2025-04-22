‘We Cherish Our Heritage Like India’, Says US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

Jaipur: During his visit to Rajasthan on Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance said that just like India, America values its history, culture, and religion. Speaking at a meeting in Jaipur, he said, “Just as you are proud of your traditions, we also want to honour our heritage. We want to do business with our friends and make good deals. Our future should be built on confidence in our roots, not on fear or self-pity.”

Vance made these remarks at the Rajasthan Administrative Complex (RAC). He also spoke about working under President Donald Trump, who he said has always stood against attempts to erase American history. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we have a government that has learned from past mistakes and supports fair trade agreements,” he added.

US Vice President JD Vance praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that even children in America admire him. (ETV Bharat)

During the visit, both countries reached an understanding on a ‘Terms of Reference’ agreement for future trade cooperation. Vance’s statements come at a time when India and the US are looking to strengthen trade and political ties.

"Vance also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that even children in America admire him. He said, 'When children admire someone, it shows that the person has strong character. That’s why I too admire PM Modi.' He added that this kind of respect builds a strong foundation for the future of India-US relations."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari welcomed Vance and his family to Jaipur, saying it was a matter of “pride and honour” for the state. “He is enjoying the atmosphere and culture here. His words were both impressive and inspiring,” she said. Diya added that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is rising on the global stage, and this visit reflects the growing bond between the two nations.

