'Can Always Direct Reversal’, SC on Delhi Govt Plea for Release of Rs 3,000 Meant for Jal Board

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday assured the AAP government that it can always order release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board(DJB) even after they lapse on March 31. The Delhi government had requested the Supreme Court to grant urgent hearing on its petition seeking in DJB plea.

Senior advocate A M Singh, representing the Delhi government, mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Singhvi contended that the matter needs urgent hearing as the funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board will lapse on March 31.

“I have passed the budget. I have passed the legislation. The minister is directed yet the Delhi Jal Board funds are not being released. On March 31, it will lapse. Rs 3,000 crore will lapse on March 31….. Your lordship may put it on Friday, because the problem is that Rs 3,000 will lapse”, said Singhvi.

The bench assured the AAP government that it can always order release of Rs 3,000 crore funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board even after they lapse on March 31.

The CJI said: “If we list on April 1, we can always direct a reversal. It is only a financial entry for us. Anything which happens between now and the hearing, we can….”.

The AAP government had moved the court seeking release of funds meant for the Delhi Jal Board. The Delhi government contended that the budget was duly passed and yet the funds meant for the DJB was not being released.