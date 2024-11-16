'We Broke The Steel Mesh And Tossed The Babies Towards People Outside': Jhansi Hospital Fire Hero Recalls Rescue Moments

Jhansi: As tragedy struck the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh where 10 infants were charred to death in a massive blaze, an attendant, whose own grandson was also admitted at the hospital is being hailed as a hero for saving the lives of at least 20 babies from the raging flames.

The blaze which broke out at the NICU of the hospital late on Friday night left 10 babies dead while 16 others are battling for life.

Jhansi Medical College Hospital Fire Hero Kripal Singh Rajput Recalls Rescue Moments (ETV Bharat)

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Kripal Singh Rajput, an attendant recalled the moment when the first flames erupted from the ward of the NICU. Singh said that at around 10 pm, the doctors called the mothers to feed the children.

“As soon as we went towards the NICU, we saw a nurse coming out screaming with a burning chair in her hand. Her clothes were also on fire. Seeing the flames, I entered the ward without second thought and started trying to take the children out safely,” Singh recalled.

Singh's own grandson was also admitted in the same ward whom he managed to safely evacuate from the burning ward.

Singh said he evacuated 13 children safely through the NICU main gate initially. After the exit routes from NICU were engulfed by flames, Singh along with other rescuers somehow broke the window of the NICU ward and evacuated seven more newborn babies from the burning ward.

"We broke the steel mesh of the window and tossed the newborns to the people outside so that their lives could be saved," Singh recalled the rescue moments.

Singh further alleged that the hospital staff ran for their lives and did not help in the rescue efforts.