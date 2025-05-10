'We Are Ready To Serve Again': Kadapa Veterans Declare Readiness To Rejoin Battle Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Kadapa: Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, a wave of patriotism is sweeping through Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, where retired soldiers have expressed willingness to rejoin the Indian Army if called upon. Even after retirement, the call of duty never fades for these veterans.

Captain (Retd) SS Ramudu from Porumamilla, a Kargil War veteran, was firm in his resolve. "Now that the war is on the borders, our blood is boiling. If the government calls us to serve, we are ready to go. We will stop the Pakistani gunmen," he said.

Ramudu joined the Indian Army in 1986 and retired as a captain. He sees this as an opportunity to once again serve 'Mother India'. Supporting the government's strong retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, "Not everyone gets this chance."

Captain (Retd) Jankiram, a resident of Chinnabestaveedhi here, recalled his service during the 1971 Indo-Pak war and peacekeeping missions in Sri Lanka. He said, "India has never backed down, and we never will. I feel it is my duty to repay my debt to this nation. Pakistan will face the might of our brave soldiers."

Balaveera Reddy from Proddatur, who retired in 2017 and served during the 1999 Kargil conflict and in Operations Vijay and Suraksha, said, "Whenever I watch news of the war with Pakistan, my blood boils. I am still ready. We have the strength, and we are confident India will always hold the upper hand".

The words of these veteran soldiers reinforced a shared sense of unity and national pride. It also reflects their loyalty and unshakable bond with the nation.